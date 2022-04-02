Fred Chilson, the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Lewis-Clark State College, was named the school’s permanent provost Friday following a nationwide search.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said Chilson’s solid background and expertise across the liberal arts and sciences, professional studies and career technical education” made him the best choice for the position.
Nearly three dozen people applied for the job. A search committee narrowed that down to four finalists, who were interviewed on campus in March.
Chilson also served as dean of graduate studies. Before joining LCSC in 2018, he worked and taught at Eastern New Mexico University, Adams State College in Colorado and the University of Montana Western.
He has a bachelor’s degree in corporate training and a master’s degree in education from Idaho State University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University.
“I’m delighted for this new appointment and the ability to continue working at such a fine institution,” Chilson said in a news release. “As a Wallace, Idaho, native and first-generation college graduate, I want to ensure my new role as provost/vice president of academic affairs helps clear pathways for students to be ‘successful leaders, engaged citizens and lifelong learners.’ ”
With Chilson’s appointment, LCSC will now conduct a search to replace him as dean of graduate studies.