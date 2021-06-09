LCSC budget sees ‘huge turnaround’

Early in May, the Idaho Legislature passed a higher education budget slashing $2.5 million from the public four-year institutions in response to alleged “social justice programming.”
The University of Idaho and Idaho State University each shouldered $500,000 of the cuts, with the remaining $1.5 million coming from Boise State University’s budget. Lewis-Clark State College’s budget, however, was spared from the chopping block.
In fact, the college welcomed an additional $400,000 in support of its nursing program, and another $409,000 as a tuition offset from the state.
“The tuition offset that LCSC received — early on there were conversations about shifting money from BSU to LCSC, but that recommendation did not move from the House floor; it was denied,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “The recommendation that did pass was simply an allocation to LCSC to offset a tuition increase.”
The organization behind the attacks on higher education, Idaho Freedom Foundation, created a task force to examine “social justice ideology” in the state’s public universities. Pemberton said the IFF did conduct a report at LCSC, but nothing came of it.
“I will tell you, having reviewed that material, what was presented wasn’t accurate,” Pemberton said. “We pointed that out to them.”
Published on the IFF’s website include accusations that LCSC “indoctrinates students with anti-racism education” and “makes students participate in anti-racism activities.”
“We are deeply investing in serving all students and serving them well,” Pemberton said. “All of our students matter. Whatever their background, whatever their interests, a quality educational experience for all students so they have options and opportunities to move forward in their lives.”
LCSC Director of Communications and Marketing Logan Fowler said he hopes more people will become excited about pursuing higher education.
“Narratives come and go, but industries don’t go away,” Fowler said. “We’ll always be busy trying to meet industry standards.”
The $409,000 in additional funding from the state will go toward improving employee compensation, according to Pemberton.
Last year, faculty and staff at LCSC did not receive raises, and the college had to implement furloughs. This coming year, LCSC will not have to furlough, and raises will be around 3-4 percent, evaluated on a merit-based scale approved by the state.
“It’s been a huge turnaround in one year,” Pemberton said. “Even with furloughs, even with a pandemic, we stayed live with in-person instruction.”
The support of LCSC’s nursing program was initially a line-item request put forth by Idaho Gov. Brad Little. The program will use the money to expand capacity, add faculty positions and increase the number of students in the program.
“We’re going to be able to produce more nurses that can serve health care professions in our state,” Pemberton said. “It’ll also help improve student-to-faculty ratios.”
Founded in 1893, the college has maintained its position in the state as Idaho’s most affordable four-year university. In-state tuition and fees at LCSC total $6,982 for the next academic year.
“Historically, LCSC has worked to keep tuition incredibly affordable,” Pemberton said. “About 80 percent are first-generation and low-income, Pell Grant-eligible students.”
