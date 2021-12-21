MOSCOW — Three Moscow businessmen last week bought a historic building on the corner of Moscow’s Third and Main streets.
According to a news release, Andrew Crapuchettes, Aaron Rench and Nate Wilson formed Davids Building LLC and closed on the 302 S. Main St. building that was owned by Barry Tassler and currently houses Champions Bar.
The Davids’ Building was built in the late 19th century and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980. It originally housed Davids’ department store.
It is listed at $2.1 million on the website for local real estate office Key Properties.
In a news release announcing the purchase, the buyers pointed to “complexities” with the sale they attributed to “contested tax liens and a convoluted chain of title involving defunct out-of-state companies and mistakes made by previous title companies.”
Rench made mention of the current state of the building.
“First things first, we empty out a couple decades’ worth of junk,” Rench said in the news release. “And then we put on a new roof. Once the building isn’t actively rotting, we’ll settle on a phase-one renovation.”
The Daily News did not receive further comment from Crapuchettes, Rench and Wilson by press time Monday.
Crapuchettes is an entrepreneur who founded Emsi in Moscow and recently founded the job-placement website RedBalloon. He also has acquired the McConnell Building and the Jackson grain silos on the south side of town and has been investing heavily in both.
RedBalloon is a business that places Americans “into careers that will value their freedom,” according to its website.
Nate Wilson and Aaron Rench currently run production offices in Moscow and out of the old Troy High School, which they acquired and began updating in 2020.
Wilson currently is involved in a legal battle with the city after he and his sons allegedly purchased and posted stickers saying “Soviet Moscow: Enforced Because We Care” around Moscow. Wilson and his sons were charged with misdemeanors.
Wilson also is the son of Doug Wilson, the pastor of Christ Church in Moscow. Crapuchettes is an elder in the church, according to the church’s website.