GRANGEVILLE — A 26-year-old former Grangeville city worker has pleaded innocent to misdemeanor charges of vehicular manslaughter and inattentive driving in connection with a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident May 11.
Michael I. Adler is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Magistrate Court before Judge Jeff P. Payne on Sept. 7. He is being represented by Moscow attorney Mark T. Monson. Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler was appointed to represent the state.
According to a report from the Idaho State Police, Adler, driving a city truck, was making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street off of East Main Street at 6:34 a.m. May 11 when the pickup truck struck Burton Hazelbaker, 93, and his wife, K. Angele Hazelbaker, 91, who were in the crosswalk.
The Hazelbakers were airlifted to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene for treatment and were initially listed in good condition before being transferred to rehabilitation centers.
Angele Hazelbaker later died from injuries related to the accident.
Grangeville City Clerk Tonya Kennedy said Adler resigned from his position with the city in July.