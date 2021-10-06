The Lewiston Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that the discovery of a body last week in a burning pickup on Nez Perce Drive is being investigated as a homicide.
An autopsy Monday was unable to determine the victim’s identity or manner of death, according to a news release from Capt. Jeff Klone. He said detectives are contacting individuals and businesses that may have video in the areas of interest to the investigation, including Nez Perce Drive and the 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Police closed that block of 12th Avenue for several hours Friday morning before a SWAT team entered a residence they had surrounded, only to find it unoccupied. Klone previously said information gathered at the fire scene led them to the residence, but no further information about its relation to the burning vehicle has been released.
Police initially responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Nez Perce Drive east of Juniper Drive at approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a 2007 GMC pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. They discovered the body after firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Department put out the fire.
Last week, Klone said police believe the death is an isolated incident, and there is no further danger to the public. Police are asking anyone who may have information about the vehicle fire or saw something suspicious during the early morning hours Friday in the area of Nez Perce Drive and Juniper Drive to call (208) 746-0171 and speak to Detective Brian Erickson or Sgt. Jason Leavitt.