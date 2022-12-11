Work begins on Boise’s $100 million car-rental center

This architect’s rendering shows the planned car-rental center’s entry and exit ramps (marked Nos. 4 and 5), a “ready/return” building (1), a customer service building (2), and a one-way road leading to the ramps and to an employee parking garage already under construction (right).

 HDR Engineering and Demattei Wong Architecture via city of Boise

BOISE — Air travelers who fly into the Boise Airport and rent cars would see big changes if an expansion of vehicle-rental operations proceeds as expected.

As passenger traffic keeps increasing alongside the Boise area’s population growth, the city-run airport is preparing a $100 million car-rental center. The project is one piece of a multiyear expansion of parking, car rental, concourse and other spaces.

Tags

Recommended for you