One Moscow Wells Fargo branch to close in June
Wells Fargo is shuttering its banking branch on the east side of Moscow in June, but its downtown location will remain open.
A sign on the door of the bank, located on the corner of Blaine Street and White Avenue, said the branch and drive-up location will close permanently June 2.
“It’s been an honor to serve you here,” the sign reads. “You’ll experience the same great personal service at the (downtown location).”
The downtown Wells Fargo branch is on the corner of Main and Third streets.
“We are consolidating the Moscow Eastside branch on June 2, 2021,” Julie Fogerson, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo, said in an email. “It’s not an easy decision or one that we take lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.”
Fogerson wrote that while branches continue to be important in serving customers’ needs, Wells Fargo is finding that more customers are often using its wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs.
“As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch,” Fogerson wrote. “We value our customers and will keep them informed of any changes that may impact everyday banking.”
Hobby Lobby begins hiring for Boise store
BOISE — Hobby Lobby is now accepting applications for the craft chain’s new store in Boise.
The retailer plans to hire an undisclosed number of people to help set up the store at a former Shopko store. A company spokesperson previously said the company planned to hire 35 to 50 people.
“Positions start out as temporary with the opportunity for full and part-time positions,” Hobby Lobby said in a Face-book post.
The company is seeking cashiers, shelf stockers, freight receivers, bookkeepers and department managers. Hobby Lobby’s departments include floral, crafts, art, custom frames, hobbies and fabrics.
The Oklahoma company, which operates more than 900 stores nationwide, plans to open sometime in late spring, after previously announcing it would debut in Boise in the middle of January.
Shopko had been at the location since the early 1980s before filing for bankruptcy and closing the store in March 2019.
The store will be Hobby Lobby’s first in Boise. The company operates more than 900 stores across the country, including five in Idaho: one each in Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, Chubbock and Ammon.
In Boise, Hobby Lobby is renovating 55,000 square feet of floor space and 8,235 square feet of a mezzanine. Crews worked to create a new sales floor with an office, restrooms, instructional area, employee lounge and freight receiving area.
The company is spending an estimated $715,000 on the improvements.