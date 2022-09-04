New service helps flyers with delays, cancellations

The arrivals board at the American Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport displays flights that have been canceled or delayed and one that is on time in 2020 in New York.

 AP Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amid months of mass flight cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation has launched a customer service dashboard to help vacationers ahead of the travel-heavy Labor Day weekend.

Starting Thursday, travelers were able to check the dashboard and see what kinds of guarantees, refunds or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in case of flight delays or cancellations. (See related article on Page 1E.) It’s designed to allow travelers to shop around and favor airlines that offer the best compensation.

Tags

Recommended for you