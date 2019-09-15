Bio Box

Andrew Crapuchettes

Business: Emsi in Moscow

Job title: CEO

Age: 42

Education: Roughly the equivalent of a high school diploma through home-schooling and a Christian high school called King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, Calif. (See related.)

Brief career history: Started working at a dot.com in the Bay Area as a teenager. Did seven jobs at the business in seven years and left as the head of sales engineering for the west coast and Asia. Moved to Moscow in 2001 and started working for Emsi as the company’s third employee.

Family: Crapuchettes and his wife, Elise, have five children.

Hobbies: Being with family, serving as an elder at Christ Church in Moscow and golf.

Brief history of Emsi

Emsi is an economics firm that develops databases and web-based software. The software organizes information that’s used in a variety of ways, such as helping businesses and institutions recruit new employees, students at colleges select career paths and universities develop curriculums. The company employs 200 people, including 160 in Moscow.

Crapuchettes joined Emsi, (previously called Economic Modeling Specialists) as its third employee. It was founded by Kjell Christophersen and Henry Robison.

In 2005, Christophersen and Robison sold a significant share of their holdings in the company to Crapuchettes. Five years later, a majority stake in the company was sold to a private equity firm out of Palo Alto, Calif. Then, 2½ years later, a majority interest in the company was sold to CareerBuilder.com out of Chicago. In 2018, Emsi’s ownership changed again, when a majority interest in the company was sold to Strada Education Network out of Indianapolis. Employees now have a stake in Emsi through an employee purchase program. Christophersen and Robison gradually reduced their Emsi holdings over the years and now no longer have any shares.