Execs dish on Micron’s Boise plant

Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra welcomes people to the groundbreaking of a fab to make dynamic random-access memory on Micron’s Southeast Boise campus.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

BOISE — Micron Technology Inc. has big plans to expand in the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, the company announced it would invest $15 billion to build a new plant for memory manufacturing on its Southeast Boise campus.

The plant, or fab, is projected to create about 2,000 direct jobs at Micron and 15,000 indirect jobs, including suppliers, contractors and others in the service sector, around the state.

