A long-vacant Clarkston Heights restaurant venue has been revived by an engaged couple.
Dustin Roby and Alex Palmer opened the Hayes House at 2315 Appleside Blvd. in the first week of January. Palmer is a pharmacist and Roby owns Snap Fitness in Lewiston, Clarkston and Moscow.
The menu was developed by Magen Fairley, a previous owner of Brava’s and Brock’s in downtown Lewiston. She is now an assistant professor of hospitality management at Lewis-Clark State College.
Hayes House has almost 30 choices, including hamburgers and sandwiches.
Among them are a crawfish boil bag with a pound of the crustaceans tossed in a cajun butter sauce ($18), house macaroni and cheese with sundried tomato, bacon, chicken, and red onion ($17), and a flank steak with an Italian chimichurri sauce ($28).
The namesakes of two dishes come from Asotin County schools. Clarkston High School fans can select the Bantam ($16). It’s a honey chicken patty with pickles, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, secret sauce and french fries.
The messy Panther ($17), named for Asotin High School’s mascot, features a third of a pound hamburger patty topped with seasoned pork, fried egg, jalapeno and mustard aioli. It’s served with french fries.
The business has capacity for 140 customers. People of all ages can sit in a dining room and game room. The bar is available for those 21 and older. It serves beer, wine and spirits.
Hayes House is open from 11 a.m. until the crowds thin Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. until the crowd thins on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A full menu is available until 9 p.m. those days and a limited selection of entrees is sold until close.
The bar and game room are open 3-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with a limited menu.
Roby, a former owner of the Lewiston bar Work, completed the renovation.
He acquired the building and land for $561,500 in late November from Greg Anderson, who had purchased it a year earlier, according to the Asotin County Assessor’s office.
Clarkston financial adviser named to regional post by Edward Jones
Christian Leer of Edward Jones in Clarkston has been promoted to regional leader of the North Idaho region for Edward Jones.
In his new role, Leer, who has been with Edward Jones for 24 years, will be responsible for the firm’s branch offices in the region and continue to help clients with investments, according to a news release from Edward Jones.
Leer will be a role model and leader in client service and performance. He also will assist new financial advisers, periodically visit branch offices and keep company officials informed about the financial needs of the region.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the United States and has a Canadian affiliate. The firm has almost 19,000 financial advisers, more than eight million clients and $1.5 trillion in client assets under its care as of its third fiscal quarter in 2022, according to the news release.
Zip’s in Lewiston Orchards opens for business
Zip’s Drive-In has its second Lewiston location up and running in the Orchards at 159 Thain Road.
Both restaurants serve food with “cooked-to-order-goodness,” according to a social media post of Zip’s. Menu items include hamburgers, milkshakes, french fries and chicken sandwiches.
The dining room hours of the Orchards Zip’s are 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week. The drive-through window is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The Lewiston Zip’s locations are owned by Kelsey Wilder and her husband, Daryl Wilder. They also own another Zip’s in Post Falls.
Zip’s is a Pacific Northwest chain founded in Kennewick in 1953 to serve employees, scientists and families moving to the Tri-Cities to work in the nuclear industry.