Coeur d’Alene Tractor, a family-owned company, has purchased a Lewiston Kubota dealer-ship that’s in a new building near the base of the Lewiston Hill.
The store at 2128 Second Ave. N. is now called Adams Tractor Lewiston and was previously a holding of RMT Equipment. It is one of four locations of a business that also has stores in Coeur d’Alene, Spokane and Bonners Ferry, said Chris Adams, operations manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor.
Kubota tractors are one of the big sellers in Lewiston, where construction equipment such as excavators and skid steer loaders have been added, Adams said.
Besides Kubota products, the Lewiston location carries Toro and Walker lawn mowers and Land Pride tractor implements.
If Lewiston doesn’t have something, employees will be able to pull merchandise from the other locations to get it to customers sooner.
“We’re going to provide a lot more support with our other stores only being two or three hours away,” Adams said.
The addition of Lewiston expands the company’s footprint, helping it serve towns as far south as McCall.
“It gives us a presence in all of northern Idaho,” Adams said.
He is a member of the family that started the company in the 1920s at the suggestion of Henry Ford.
His great-great-grandfather was selling apples next to the railroads near the Spokane airport when he met Ford, who suggested he switch to selling Ford tractors, Adams said.
Since that time, the business has stayed in the family, and today Adams’ father is one of the owners.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.