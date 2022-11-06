Mclain Enterprises, 3511½ Eighth St., Lewiston vending machines.
Icon Corporation, P.O. Box 10, Greenacres, Wash., commercial roofing.
Sharp Excavation Inc., 1751 Deeter Road, Newport, Wash., excavation.
Rapid Fire Pizza, 292 Lukes Gulch Road, Grangeville, mobile food vendor.
Alltrades Properties Services LLC, P.O. Box 277, Genesee, painting and minor home repairs.
Sweet Shaking Mandy, 1411 Fair St., No. B306, Clarkston, dancer.
Ron’s Ready Home Services, 1015 Webster St., Clarkston, general contractor.
B & R Roofing Services LLC, 2785 Grandview Drive, Clarkston, roofing.
Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC, 3605 Ocean Ranch Blvd., No. 20, Oceanside, Calif., commercial janitorial services.
Tinsel by Saryn, 181 Marine View Drive, Lewiston, hair tinsel.
Ice Queen, P.O. Box 86, Lewiston, mobile food vendor.
Slice of the Moon LLC, 424 Thain Road, Lewiston, commissary.
Elucidation ISR LLC, 1303 Richardson Ave., Lewiston, private swim lessons/rescue.
Performance Systems Integrated, 7324 SW Durham Road, Portland, Ore., fire and life safety services and equipment.
Mariana Tamales, 2535 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston, mobile food tent.
Modern Drywall Inc., 9516 E. First Ave., Spokane Valley, Wash., construction-steel stud framing and drywall installation.
Whitefoot Cutting & Coring LLC, 28814 Goldner Road, Lapwai, cutting and wall cutting of concrete, core drilling of concrete.
Humble Burger LLC, 528 N. Hayes St., Moscow, food service making hamburgers, fries and drinks.
Precision Electrical Systems Inc., 17612 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, Wash., electrical subcontractor for alarm work.
DB Home Solutions, 1911 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, general contracting, landscaping and home remodel.
Rocky’s Electric, 5105 Alworth St., Suite C, Garden City, Idaho, electrical and solar installation.
Scott’s Plumbing LLC, P.O. Box 2405, Post Falls, Idaho, plumbing.
VIP Plumbing LLC, 1501 Ponderosa, Sandpoint, plumbing.
Scott’s Pet Care, 2556 Linda Vista St., Clarkston, pet sitting, dog walking, feeding, watering, bathing.
Essential Lawn LLC, 1006 Serenity Land, Viola, general landscaping and sprinkler installation and repair.
Pacific North Contractors, 5210 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 140, Caldwell, Idaho, general contractor.
Woof Big Dog, 3415 Eighth St. F, Lewiston, selling hotdogs from food cart.
ABM Industry Groups LLC, 14141 Southwest Freeway, Suite 400, Sugar Land, Texas, janitorial services.
Fiddlers Green Construction LLC, 2755 S. Slope Lane, Clarkston, remodeling.
Icon Roofing LLC, 317 W. Sixth St., No. 201, Moscow, repair and replacement of residential and commercial roofs.
Innspace Projects Inc., 165 Commons Loop, Suite D, Kalispell, Mont., general contracting specializing in hotel renovation.
Palouse Power Cleaning LLC, 231 E. Walnut St., Genesee, pressure washing and commercial hood cleaning.
Two Rivers Lawn Care LLC, 1713 W. Brown St., Pasco, landscaping services.
Sound Window & Door Inc. doing business as Renewal by Anderson of Washington, 700 S. Renton Village Place, Suite 600, Renton, Wash., residential window and door replacement.
Mastercraft Electric, 710 W. Dalton Ave. Suite B, Coeur d’Alene, electrical contractor.
Blimka’s Flooring Installation, 918 14th St., Clarkston, flooring installation.
Terry Construction LLC, P.O. Box 124, Lapwai, construction renovations.
Clearwater Heating and Air, 21854 Angel Point Lane, Peck, heating, air conditioning and ventilation installation and service.
Larissa’s Apron, 910 SE Derby St., Pullman, pop-up restaurant serving Indian food.
Solgen Power LLC, 5715 Larrabee Lane, West Pasco, solar panel installation.
Bill’s Heating Air Appliance Repair LLC, 1007 N. Boulder Court, Post Falls, Idaho, heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems and appliance service and repair.
Deaton Family Properties LLC, 803 E. Shasta Ave., Post Falls, Idaho, buying and selling real estate.
Omega Electric, 676 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, electrical contractor.
Green Antler Properties LLC, 2857 Olympic Court, Clarkston, residential remodeling.
Three Bears Contracting LLC, 1166 Three Bear Road, Kendrick, excavation.
Ee-Ii-Ee-Ii-Oo Ranch, 49928 U.S. Highway 95, Culdesac, selling USDA beef, pork and eggs and homemade crafts.