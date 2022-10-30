City of Lewiston
PNW Powersport Rentals, 2128 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, jet ski rentals.
Technow LLC, 1512 Ripon Ave., Lewiston, information technology consulting.
Matthew 17:20 Hauling LLC, 1511 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, hauling and delivery of rock and bark, junk and snow removal.
JG Lawn Care & Painting, 4039 Birdie Court, Lewiston, house painting, lawn care.
Becky’s Grooming, 145 Thain Road, Suite K, Lewiston, dog grooming.
MCS, 2009 Birch Drive, Lewiston, pilot car services.
Beauty by Meegs, 625 Bryden Ave., No. H, Lewiston, lashes and nails.
Diversified Equipment Repair 3108 N. and S. Highway, Lewiston, mobile equipment parts.
Bear Arms Precision Rifle Co., 631 Airway Drive, Lewiston, gunsmithing and rifle building.
Jamie’s Dog Grooming, 145 Thain Road, Suite F, Lewiston, dog groomer.
Feel Radiant Salon LLC, 301 Main St., Suite 99, Lewiston, eyelash extensions.
HMH Engineering, 324 20th St. N., Lewiston, civil engineering and inspection services.
RG boutique, 234 Thain Road, Suite B, salon and retail.
Nu U Salon, 406 Burrell Ave., Suite 106, Lewiston, salon hair care, cut, color and style.
Almost Everything Services LLC, 2221 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, repairs, remodels, demolition, maintenance and cleaning services.
Wilson Sandwich Company, 504 Main St., Suite 210, Lewiston, restaurant/bakery.
Dee-Do Jewelry by Design, 3610 15th St. No. 1, Lewiston, making and selling earrings, bracelets and key chains.
Hair by Hannah, 1049 21st St., Lewiston, hair services, including coloring and extensions.
Land Home Financial Services, Inc., 504 Main St., Suite 220, Lewiston, mortgage lender.
Cuesta Springs Ice Company of Idaho LLC, 2311 Fifth Ave. N., Lewiston, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of ice.
Growing Globe LLC, 916 Vista Ave., Lewiston, lawn mowing services and light landscaping.
Canyon Concrete LLC, 519 26th St., Lewiston, construction — concrete repair, demo and installation.
Kiss My Mutt Salon, 513 Silcott Court, Lewiston, dog grooming.
KMB Lashes, 1049 21st St., Lewiston, eyelash extensions.
Eyeconic Lashes, 313 D St., Suite B3, Lewiston, eyelash extensions.
Friend With A Truck Courier Services LLC, 622 Burrell Ave., Unit 8, Lewiston, transport small miscellaneous items at private or corporate request.
Clearwater Gemstones LLC, 903 D St., Suite 202, Lewiston, gemstones, crystals and gifts.
Expedition Disc Golf LLC, 3216 Fifth St., Unit 3, Lewiston, disc golf supplies, tournaments.
All Ways Therapeutic Massage, 621 Bryden Ave., Suite G, Lewiston, massage therapy.
Rad Skin, 301 Main St., Suite 101, Lewiston, facials.
Cutting Edge Professionals LLC, 415 Bryden Ave., Apt. C, Lewiston, painting and power washing.
Rock Solid Hardscape LLC, 3626 22nd St., Lewiston, landscaping services.
Mountain Lily LLC, 224 S. Garden Court A, Lewiston, making and selling wood burned hats.
Blissful Heart Concierge, 1608 16th Ave., Lewiston, assistance with light house work, errands.
M Photography by Israel Murillo, 428 Preston Ave., Unit D, Lewiston, photography services.
Sassafrass Boutique, 145 Thain Road, Suite J, Lewiston, apparel and home decor store.
D&D Construction, 2027 First St., Lewiston, construction and remodel of homes.
Sash’s Lashes, 313 D St., Suite B3, Lewiston, eye lashes.
Silver Moon Laser Engraving & Crafts, 501 Air-way Ave., No. 18, Lewiston, custom laser engraving and sales of crafted items.
Celestial Healing Massage & Bodywork, 504 Main St., Suite 472, Lewiston, massage therapy.
The Handyman, 1224 Airway Ave., Lewiston, maintenance and repair services.
Estate Sale, 534 Thain Road, Lewiston, selling of families estate.
John’s Jons LLC, 1529 Seventh Ave. N., Lewiston, rental of portable septic toilets and sinks.
Tyler Insurance Group LLC, 145 Thain Road, health and life insurance sales.
Hot Bodz and Custom Rods, 311 Thain Road, Lewiston, auto repair and upgrades.
Creativity Localized, 504 Main St., Suite 125, Lewiston, marketing, public relations and event planning.
Rinebold Creations, 1515 19th St., Lewiston selling freeze-dried candy and handmade crafts.
Blount Construction LLC, 1630 Birch Ave. B., Lewiston, building single-family residential dwellings.
Queens Gambit Body Art, 247 Thain Road, Suite 106, Lewiston, tattoo studio.
Dans Home Inspections, 520 27th St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, home inspections.
The Photo B by Brina Gardner, 3805 15th St. E., Lewiston, photography.
Honey Finley and Co., 216 24th St., Lewiston, homemade dog food and pet accessories.
Ability Interventions LLC, 1215 Bryden Ave., behavior intervention services.
Crawford Contracting LLC, 3529 11th St. No. 14, Lewiston, handyman services.
Northwest Counseling Services PLLC, 504 Main St., Suite 128, Lewiston, outpatient mental health counseling services.