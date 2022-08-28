Boise Airport’s lead airline slashing flights

Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight between Boise and Austin on Alaska Airlines boards is shown in June. Among a group of service reductions at the Boise Airport, the Seattle-based air carrier will suspend the Texas route for most of fall 2022 with no plans to return before at least mid-March 2023.

 Sarah A. Miller /Idaho Statesman

BOISE — Fresh off the addition of three nonstop flights, the Boise Airport is seeing its main air carrier cut back on several of its routes, including almost no fall or winter service for the region’s only direct trip to the capital of Texas.

Alaska Airlines will suspend its daily flight between Boise and Austin starting Oct. 1, primarily because of crew shortages, Ray Lane, a spokesperson for the Seattle-based airline, told the Idaho Statesman by email. The route will be restored briefly at reduced service for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, he said, but with no plans to return again before at least mid-March 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you