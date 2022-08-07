First Bank of Pizza

Nora Domaskin assembles a pizza at the First Bank of Pizza & Pastry, which she recently opened with her husband, Mike Domaskin, in Juliaetta. The Domaskins own the business and the building, which they restored.

JULIAETTA — Many of the bricks on the iconic building where Mike and Nora Domaskin just opened the First Bank of Pizza & Pastry in Juliaetta bear signatures of people the couple have never met.

For reasons not entirely clear to the Domaskins, the writing is part of a tradition that developed over a century where individuals would leave their names on the exterior of the building.

