JULIAETTA — Many of the bricks on the iconic building where Mike and Nora Domaskin just opened the First Bank of Pizza & Pastry in Juliaetta bear signatures of people the couple have never met.
For reasons not entirely clear to the Domaskins, the writing is part of a tradition that developed over a century where individuals would leave their names on the exterior of the building.
The Domaskins purposely left what some might have dismissed as graffiti untouched in their renovation of the property, understanding the community’s desire to preserve that piece of history in the revival of the space that was vacant for several years.
“We were doing the work with an eye toward restoration, not just renovation,” said Nora Domaskin. “We tried to enhance it and bring it back.”
It was constructed as a bank in 1900, later served as Juliaetta’s post office for a time before being converted into a restaurant in the late 1970s or early 1980s, a use that continued until the pizzeria closed.
The Domaskins started their revival of the building in January and completed it seven months later for the eatery’s debut at noon July 29.
The business hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays at 301 Main St. in Juliaetta.
When they were getting ready to open, they paid attention to details such as uncovering marble tile near an interior fire place and replacing 1-inch squares that were missing.
So far, their effort is going over well. So many people turned out to sample their food that they had to close temporarily on what would have been their first Sunday.
The restaurant features five kinds of savory pizzas — pepperoni, cheese, meat, veggie and Hawaiian — that Nora Domaskin tested on her husband, their four children and herself.
If anyone in the family didn’t like a recipe, it didn’t get put on the menu, she said. Trained as a dessert chef, she also makes two kinds of sweet pizza: cinnamon roll and Nutella with bananas.
The First Bank of Pizza & Pastry is giving Nora Domaskin a chance to build on skills she developed during the 23 years her husband was in the military, most recently at Joint Base LewisMcChord near Tacoma.
After earning a certificate in culinary arts, she operated a business during his last assignment, where she baked and decorated sugar cookies at their home and delivered them to customers who ordered batches online.
They chose to move to north central Idaho when he retired from active duty, partly because his parents reside in Clarkston.
Mike Domaskin and his dad, Raymond Domaskin, have formed “The Domaskin Boys,” a general contracting construction business.
Moscow business now being run by next generation
MOSCOW – A new generation is taking over a Moscow business.
The husband-and-wife team of Kade and Kerri Bice are now running Allegra/Image360 at 507 S. Main St. He has been with the business for seven years, serving as general manager for the last three. She is handling bookkeeping and accounting.
The venture offers a variety of services such as printing, marketing consultation, graphic design, branded promotional products and apparel, direct mail marketing campaigns, website design and development, signs, banners and displays.
Kade Bice’s dad, Trent Bice, has retired and will continue to serve as a consultant. He produced pamphlets, mailings, business cards and signs during his 28 years at Allegra/ Image 360 after learning the craft at his father’s printshop in Missoula.
“I have lots of emotions,” the elder Bice said in a Facebook post. “But one thing for sure. I’m proud of my family. Without their support I would have never made it this far.”
Restaurant expected to debut soon in downtown Lewiston
A former manager of Lewiston’s Stax plans to open her own sandwich shop in the same space in coming weeks.
Wilson Sandwich Company will be located at 504 Main St., Suite 210, at Towne Square and be owned by Ashlie and Adam Wilson. The shop will serve sandwiches, pastries and coffee made in house.
“It is not going to be the same as Stax but Ashlie did manage Stax for many years and will be bringing those skills to the table,” according to Wilson Sandwich Company’s Facebook page.
Ham, melted Swiss cheese and sliced green apple, as well as pastrami, onions, mushrooms, provolone, horseradish, brown mustard, lettuce and tomato and turkey with cranberry cream cheese are some of the sandwich fillings individuals have suggested on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Stax closed its Lewiston store in June, but continues to be in Moscow at 402 W. Sixth St., Suite 101, and operates under separate ownership in McCall.
Business networking part of Pullman gathering
PULLMAN — A monthly event in Pullman is giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas.
The next hourlong “Business Blend” is set for 9:15 a.m. Aug. 18 at Columbia Bank at 795 S.E. Bishop Blvd., in Pullman.
Additional information is available at seweda.org/workshops-events.
Grants awarded to area agencies from Idaho Travel Council
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being funneled to the region through the Idaho Travel Council for 2022.
Visit Lewis Clark Valley received the most, $164,059, followed by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce at $160,857. The North Central Idaho Travel Association is getting $67,000.
“Recipients use their awarded grant dollars to promote cities, towns and regions of the state as travel destinations,” according to a news release from the Idaho Travel Council.
“Program elements are varied, but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research and the creation of websites,” according to the news release.
