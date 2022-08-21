MOSCOW — Northwest River Supplies is celebrating 50 years of helping people around the world escape the landlocked life with water adventures at a Saturday block party in Moscow.
The family-friendly event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company’s headquarters at 1638 S. Blaine St.
A free barbecue and live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., building tours, film screenings and discounts are part of the event.
NRS sells rafts, paddleboards, life jackets, waterproof clothing and a variety of other outdoor gear for boating. The equipment is designed for outings on whitewater rivers, quiet streams, oceans and lakes.
The company was founded in 1972 by Bill Parks, who joined the faculty at the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics in the same year, according to a news release about the event.
Since then, NRS has grown from a mail-order business in his garage to a global outdoor sporting goods brand and an employer of 140 people on the Palouse.
Parks’ strategy was to create the type of company where he would want to shop and work. The approach has created loyal relationships with customers, employees and business partners in the region, the United States and throughout the world.
“We never would have made it 50 years, or become the company we are today without our amazing customers and community,” said Mark Deming, NRS chief marketing officer, in the news release. “This event is a big thank you to the people who have supported us all these years.”
Lewiston hospital documents its financial impact
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center provided $10.3 million in charity and uncompensated care to individuals in 2021.
That statistic is part of a recently published community benefit report for 2021, which outlines how the hospital supports the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the surrounding area.
The hospital added 25 providers in cardiology, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, radiation oncology, obstetrics and pediatrics.
It made more than $3.5 million in capital improvements, including upgrades to the inpatient behavioral health unit, pharmacy, respiratory equipment and da Vinci Xi robotic-assisted surgical technology.
St. Joe’s compensated its more than 700 employees more than $63 million in salaries, wages and benefits. That amount was in addition to $130,000 that went for professional development and tuition assistance to employees.
At the same time, the hospital paid $2 million in property and sales taxes. Plus, the hospital supported 13 activities, organizations and schools with sponsorships and donations.
The recipients were All Saints Catholic School, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley, Gina Quesenberry Foundation, Holy Family Catholic School, Jackson Baldwin Pay it Forward Foundation, Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston Roundup Association, Avista NAIA World Series, Twin County United Way, Valley Vision and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.
New Lewiston medical clinic opening in the fall
Sterling Medical is opening a clinic at 2201 Thain Grade in Lewiston on Oct. 5.
The company has 12 urgent-care locations in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, according to a news release from Sterling Medical.
Each one offers urgent care as well as adult and pediatric nonemergency health care. The locations provide vaccinations and are equipped with X-rays, labs and pharmacies.
Memberships to the company provide families ways to save on medical care, according to the news release.
The hours of the Lewiston site will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Da Vinci technology to be showcased at Tri-State event
Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s new da Vinci surgical system will be featured at an open house from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St. in Lewiston.
The technology is used for a number of procedures, such as gallbladder and acid reflux surgeries as well as hernia repair and prostatectomies. It provides a “more precise surgery with significantly less pain, lower risk of infection and a shorter recovery time,” according to a news release from Tri-State.
Family practice providers will be at the event, where information will be available about Tri-State’s Aquavia Aesthetics, as well as its behavioral health, minor care, podiatry, pulmonology, wellness and wound healing departments.
SEWEDA names executive director
A former city of Lewiston business licensing coordinator is the new executive director of the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
Erika Stricker has taken the job at the organization that operates in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties.
“We remain focused on providing guidance and resources that are critical to the success of current and future businesses, as well as supporting the recreation and viticulture industries,” Stricker said in a news release about her job.
She recently earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City and has almost a decade of experience in community and economic development, including working at Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
Study finds Washington businesses face several challenges
Attracting new customers, planning for retirement and protecting against cyber attacks are three of the top priorities for small-business owners.
Those findings come from a recent needs assessment commissioned by the Washington Small Business Development Center and the Washington State Department of Commerce.
The data was gathered from more than 1,100 businesses in Washington state between March 1 and July 8.
The assessment also looked at the affect of COVID-19 on businesses and found that 9% of those selected to participate had closed. A total of 71% were facing a loss of sales or cash flow because of the pandemic, while 57% had difficulty obtaining supplies.
The Washington SBDC is a network of more than 45 business advisers throughout the state of Washington that helps business owners start, acquire or sell businesses. It provides no-cost, confidential, one-on-one advising in almost any area of industry.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.