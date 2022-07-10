Clothing for girls from ages 8 to 12 years old will be added to the selection at Maurices when it opens in coming weeks at its new location.
The store is moving from the Lewiston Center Mall to 2626 Nez Perce Drive Suite A. The space at Nez Perce Plaza formerly housed Rue21.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The upgrade has a number of advantages, said Jackie Seubert, assistant store manager.
It will give Maurices about 2,000 more square feet for its inventory of tops, pants, jeans, shorts, skirts, shoes, dresses and accessories. Sizes for women and juniors start at 0 and include a selection of plus-size garments.
The new storefront also will make Maurices more visible, she said.
“Nez Perce Plaza is becoming the go-to spot,” Seubert said.
Locally owned clothing store relocating to Nez Perce Plaza
STB Boutique in Lewiston is planning to open at a new location later this month at 2358 Nez Perce Drive by Petco.
The retailer has closed its former storefront on 16th Avenue and is serving customers through its website STBBoutique.com in the interim.
The business sells mostly casual women’s clothing such as jeans, tank tops, blouses, shirts and dresses in regular and plus sizes.
Its owner, Megan Weber, has gradually grown the business since its founding in her basement about 10 years ago.
Nez Perce Plaza will be the third and largest of her brick-and-mortar locations. The first was on Lewiston’s Eighth Street. She also has operated from a mobile fashion truck that was taken to special events.
After merger into Lightcast, former Emsi CEO departs
MOSCOW — A former CEO of what is now Lightcast in Moscow no longer has any formal role with the company.
Andrew Crapuchettes has moved on to a new venture, said Scott Bittle, a spokesperson for Lightcast, in an email.
Chris Kibarian is Lightcast’s CEO, overseeing more than 600 employees, including more than 250 in Moscow and others in Boston, Europe and Asia.
Kibarian is based in Moscow.
Lightcast provides global labor market data, analytics and strategic insights that help communi-ties, corporations and schools make decisions.
Crapuchettes was CEO of Emsi in Moscow just prior to its merger with Boston-based Burning Glass Technologies in January 2021. After that transaction, he served as a strategic adviser to the board of directors of the company.
Last year, Crapuchettes founded Red Balloon, a business that helps its customers “find workplace freedom,” according to its website that states it posts “free-speech, no-mandate jobs” daily.
The positions are in about 40 fields that include construction, education, accounting, telecommunications and transportation.
Red Balloon’s business address is in the Moscow area, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
Vista Outdoor purchase of Fox Racing to close in September
A motocross and mountain bicycle company is being acquired by Vista Outdoor in a transaction expected to close by the end of September.
Vista Outdoor is buying Fox Racing in Irvine, Calif., for $540 million, plus incentives of as much as $50 million if Fox Racing meets certain targets, according to a news release from Vista Outdoor.
Fox Racing CEO Jeffrey McGuane and the company’s other executives will lead the business after the sale is final.
The deal is being paid for with an “asset-based revolving credit” loan and “secured term loan,” according to the news release.
Fox Racing will be part of a new outdoor products venture that is being created by the end of the year when Vista Outdoor separates into two independent, publicly traded companies.
One will include Lewiston’s CCI/Speer plants and Vista Outdoor’s other ammunition factories. The other will be comprised of its outdoor brands such as Camelbak, Bell, Giro and Camp Chef.
Nezperce group gets money from Avista Foundation
Cornerstone Teen Center in Nezperce is among the 26 groups awarded money from the Avista Foundation in its second round of quarterly awards this year.
The center received $7,500. Its mission is to provide a “safe, clean, wholesome and enjoyable environment” for teens to “foster their individual development and to enhance wellness and morale within the community,” according to its website.
The foundation donated a total of $103,450, including $5,000 to Twin County United Way in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, $3,000 to the LC Valley Youth Resource Center, $2,500 to Palouse Pathways in Moscow, and $1,750 to the Asotin County Library Foundation.
The youth resource center provides a place for homeless youths to stay overnight. Palouse Pathways helps high school students seeking college degrees.
The Avista Foundation was created in 2002. Its contributions help people who are vulnerable or have limited incomes, and also support activities that improve the educational, economic or cultural vitality of communities.
The foundation is a separate nonprofit group established by Avista Corp. and doesn’t receive money from Avista Utilities or Alaska Electric Light and Power customers through rates.
SEWEDA seeking applicants for vacancies
Jack Peasley is serving as the interim executive director of the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
The executive board put Peasley, SEWEDA’s managing director in Garfield County, in that role June 23 following the departure of Dovie Willey.
She took a job as coordinator of adult learning at Lewis-Clark State College after serving less than a year as SEWEDA’s executive director and managing director for Asotin County.
Willey’s position is being advertised with an annual salary of $55,000 to $60,000 as well as medical, dental and retirement benefits. SEWEDA is seeking someone with a bachelor’s degree in business management, public or business administration with at least five years experience in the field.
Peasley is SEWEDA’s only employee at this time, other than a part-time administrative assistant.
The organization also is looking for a managing director in Whitman County.
The group provides a number of services for the area. Among them are helping businesses retain staff, add employees, train workers and find locations.
