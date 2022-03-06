One of Idaho’s largest financial institutions is poised to get even bigger.
Idaho Central Credit Union is opening its 45th branch and first Lewiston office at 9 a.m. Friday at 429 Thain Road.
The 6,680-square-foot branch will have six teller stations, a full-service vault with safe deposit boxes for members, and several private offices and cubicles. Outside, there will be two lanes with 15-inch, high-definition, drive-through teller screens, an ATM lane and a large parking lot.
The building’s lighting as well as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems were designed to be energy efficient. The intensity of the electric lights automatically adjust based on the amount of natural light available through tall windows and skylights.
As part of the project, the credit union donated land to the city of Lewiston and contributed money to widen and straighten Airway Avenue, which runs along one side of the branch.
“(It) had a congestion issue with school buses during certain times of the day,” according to a ICCU news release about the branch opening. “ICCU added a third turning lane next to their branch, which has made the traffic safer for buses, members visiting this branch and Orchards Elementary School.”
One of the employees at the new branch will be Lisa Callahan, who has taken a job at ICCU as a mortgage loan officer.
Most recently Callahan worked at On Q Financial as a mortgage consultant. She has four years of experience as a loan officer.
Outside of work, Callahan is the vice president of the Women’s Connection of the LC Valley and an ambassador for the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Callahan has joined a credit union with more than $8 billion in assets that serves nearly 500,000 members in Idaho, Washington and eastern Oregon.
Wanted: A buyer for Lewiston winery Lindsay Creek Vineyards
A Lewiston winery established in 2007 continues to be for sale.
The $2.69 million asking price for Lindsay Creek Vineyards includes a 15,422-square-foot building with a 9,000-square-foot event center and a production area on 22.4 acres with half an acre of riesling, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot and tempranillo grape vines.
“The property offers the highest quality wine production facility for winemakers & farmers looking to expand their production or break into a new AVA region or for wine enthusiasts & connoisseurs,” according to the real esate listing.
The winery is located in the Lewis-Clark Valley American Viticultural Area, a designation from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau that recognizes the area has conditions that allow producers to raise wine grapes with unique and desirable qualities.
Lindsay Creek’s owners placed the business on the market last year for a number of reasons, including the fact that they are approaching retirement age.
The owners are Art McIntosh, his wife, Michelle McIntosh, his brother, Doug McIntosh, and his brother’s wife, Brenda McIntosh.
Education about personal finances focus of April event
MOSCOW — Buying a home, budgeting for retirement and child care are topics that will be covered at a free financial workshop April 1 in Moscow.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus University Inn at 1516 W. Pullman Road in Moscow.
Registration is available at uidaho.edu/financial-conference. The deadline to apply is March 21.
The sponsors are University of Idaho Extension Latah County, Idaho Central Credit Union, Latah Credit Union, Columbia Bank, Northstar Financial Management and Washington Trust Bank.
Survey: Employees seek businesses that care about them during worker shortage
PULLMAN — A worker shortage is among the key challenges facing employers in the Pacific Northwest.
That finding comes from the 2022 Business in the Northwest report from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
The report was the result of a survey of more than 1,000 Pacific Northwest business leaders and employees.
The trends in the region are similar to those nationwide, according to a WSU news release about the report.
A total of 69% of Pacific Northwest business leaders stated they wanted to add more jobs at their companies, “but are not confident there are enough qualified applicants to fill them,” according to the news release.
At the same time, 30% of employees stated “the inability to fill open positions is one of the top barriers to their companies’ success in the next year,” according to the news release.
In that environment, the report found Pacific Northwest employees want to work for companies that share their values and care about their employees’ well-being.
“The future of work in the Pacific Northwest will be largely determined by the great resignation, evolving employee expectations and the debate over (the) return to (the) office,” according to the report.
Health foundation offers grants
The deadline to apply for a 2022 “Fast-Track” grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation is May 31.
The grants are between $2,500 to $10,000. They are intended for not-for-profit organizations with annual operating budgets of less than $250,000 for projects that promote health and wellness in southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and Wallowa County in Oregon.
The money can be used for projects, programs, capital expenses, capacity building or general operating costs.
Additional information and grant applications are available at lewisclarkhealth.org/fast-track-small-grants.
The foundation was established by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in 2017 as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by Ascension Health, a nonprofit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit.
A board of community advisers reviews the applications and makes recommendations to Idaho Trust Bank, the trustee of the foundation.
Lewiston Resident Joe Travis recently was appointed as the board’s chairman.
Identity theft is topic of workshop
MOSCOW — A free, one-hour virtual workshop about protecting personal identity is set for 10 a.m. March 14.
The session will define what identity theft is, how to minimize the risk of being a victim and what victims of identity theft should do.
“Identity theft is the fastest-growing crime in the United States,” according to a flyer about the session sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension Latah County.
“Our scares with breaches and COVID-19 scams have left many credit users wondering what they need to do to protect themselves from these invasions of privacy,” according to the flyer.
Additional information about the session is available by emailing krichel@uidaho.edu.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.