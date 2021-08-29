Attracting a Bi-Mart could be a way to provide more options for shoppers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that has experienced the departure of numerous chain stores in recent years.
That’s the idea of Asotin City Councilor Steve Cowdrey, who has approached the Eugene, Ore.,-based general merchandise chain about the possibility.
“We’re in a retail desert,” he said. “My wife wants to go shopping, you’ve got Walmart or Costco. There’s just not any choice.”
Part of why Bi-Mart could be a good fit is that it thrives in towns such as La Grande, Ore., that have smaller populations than the combined 60,000 of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Cowdrey said.
While Cowdrey realizes Bi-Mart was among the stores that left, he believes the retailer could do better now.
There’s less competition and the store’s management could likely negotiate excellent terms for wherever it locates because of the abundance of vacant spaces, including those that used to house Shopko, J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Kmart, Safeway and Bi-Mart, he said.
“I think they can make a killing here,” Cowdrey said.
The man he spoke to at Bi-Mart seemed receptive to his pitch, Cowdrey said.
Cowdrey isn’t the only one who wants to diversify the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s retail sector.
Recruitment efforts are underway for unspecified businesses, but nothing will be disclosed until a deal is finalized because any agreement is confidential until then, said Scott Corbitt, president and CEO of Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group.
Retired military officer replaces Lewiston executive on Avista board
SPOKANE — A retired U.S. Army major general is joining the 11-member board of Avista Corp. on Nov. 1.
Julie Bentz, 57, served in a number of roles during a 33-year career in active, reserve and National Guard commissioned service, according to a news release from Avista.
The Willamette Valley, Ore.-area resident has been a recurring member of the White House National Security Council staff and Homeland Security Council for the executive office of the president. At the White House, she was a senior adviser for emerging technologies and director of strategic capabilities. She also held numerous roles in the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.
Bentz replaces R. John Taylor, who retired from the board on June 21 and is in his early 70s. At the time of his departure, he had served on the board for 36 years, longer than any other board member.
Taylor is the chair and CEO of Green Leaf Alliance, which was formed to consolidate and reinsure various types of crop insurance in the western and midwestern United States and chairman of the board and president of Pacific Empire Radio Corp., in Lewiston, which owns 11 stations and the DailyFly, a news website.
A retired attorney, the Lenore-area resident is a board member of the Idaho Heritage Trust, an organization that supports the preservation of historical buildings and sites. Taylor is known for his work preserving Lewiston’s Bollinger Hotel, according to the Idaho Heritage Trust website.
The Bollinger Hotel at Third and D streets was the location of Jonathan’s Restaurant until the building burned in 1997.
Personal finances topic of book by Potlatch businessperson
POTLATCH — The owner of 2 Good Software, George Gilbert, has released a book titled “Getting Comfy with Your Money.”
The book details Gilbert’s approach to managing personal income and is available for $18.56 at lulu.com/shop.
Gilbert began his business in 1995 offering software development services. More recently, he introduced a personal money management program called Income Companion on his website at 2goodsoftware.com.
The program has tools for financial planning and getting out of debt.
“This software offers an entirely fresh approach to managing personal income for everybody,” he said in an email. “The failed methods for monthly budgeting and expense tracking are not part of this new method of money management.”
Agricultural business donates thousands to food banks
CHS Primeland locations in southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and northern Idaho have raised almost $60,000 for area food banks.
The business donated $15,392 to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston, which among other things, will help with distribution costs.
It also made contributions to food banks in a number of communities, including $3,000 to each of the following groups: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow; J-K Good Samaritan Food Bank, Juliaetta; Asotin County Food Bank, Clarkston; Camas Prairie Food Bank, Grangeville, Garfield County Food Bank, Pomeroy; and Corner Cupboard, Nezperce, according to a news release from CHS Primeland.
The cash contributions were in addition to food that was collected and given to the Idaho Foodbank.
Idaho renters could get help from program
The deadline to apply for financial help for renters affected by COVID-19 from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s Housing Preservation Program is Oct. 3.
Short-term rent and utility assistance for Idahoans experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic is offered through the program, according to a news release from the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Property owners and managers can submit requests on a renter’s behalf. Additional information is available at idahohousing.com/covid-19 by clicking on the “Emergency help for renters” tab.
Thousands of dollars at stake in Idaho business competition
BOISE — Start-up business owners are being invited to apply to participate in a contest during the Boise Entrepreneur Week Oct. 18-22.
The winner will receive $20,000 and be qualified to participate in the third season finals of 2 Minute Drill, a competition where $50,000 is at stake.
The runner up in the Boise event will get $5,000. The deadline to apply at boiseentrepreneurweek.org is Sept. 7.
As many as 10 finalists will be paired with industry mentors to prepare a final pitch.
The planning committee for Boise Entrepreneur Week is comprised of 19 public and private entities, including Zions Bank, Umpqua Bank, the University of Idaho and Boise State University.