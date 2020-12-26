Northwest growers flourish in National Wheat Yield Contest

Science and a little luck with the weather helped an eastern Washington farmer become the Washington state winner in the 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest.
John Dixon of Pomeroy competed in the annual contest organized by the National Wheat Foundation and had the top yield in the dryland winter wheat category among Washington farmers. Dixon had the second highest yield nationally in that category.
The winners, announced in November, can be found at wheatfoundation.org/past-contest-winners/.
There were 418 entries in this year’s contest, which recognizes winners in multiple categories. Winter wheat and spring wheat are the two primary categories, with dryland and irrigated as the subcategories.
Washington, Idaho and Oregon farmers were well represented in the contest.
Terry Wilcox of Rexburg, Idaho, was the national winner for the irrigated spring wheat category. Derek Friehe of Moses Lake, Wash., earned the top national prize in the irrigated winter wheat category.
Trevor Stout, of Genesee, won the national spring dryland category. His father, Doug Stout, took third nationally in the dryland winter wheat category. Bruce Ruddenklau, of Amity, Ore., took first in that category.
According to the National Wheat Foundation, the state winners receive a certificate, while the national winners will be recognized during a virtual general reception organized by the Commodity Classic.
Dixon, who has been a farmer for more than 20 years, said this is the second time he has entered the National Wheat Yield Contest to represent the McGregor Company. His winning yield totaled 189.9 bushels per acre.
“I think it’s exciting to see a yield that high in eastern Washington,” he said.
As part of the contest, Dixon said he selected a site in advance called a management zone that he manages throughout the year.
The plot is verified by a Washington State University Extension employee. Then it is cut, harvested and weighed.
Dixon said the high yield was helped by the rain in May, June and July.
He also credited the “science of production” for his success as well. The longtime farmer said science has brought better varieties, fertilizer and understanding of factors like micronutrients.
He said he felt satisfaction in seeing what is possible with production.
“I think the education of learning what we can do inside our own field is probably what I enjoyed most about it,” he said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.