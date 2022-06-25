Agility Dog Network offers online series for veterinarians

The Agility Dog Network will have a six-part webinar series for veterinarians to treat agility dogs in their care.
The webinar will be at 5 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month from July 13 to Dec. 14. Each session will last an hour.
The cost to veterinarians will be $40 per session or $200 for the entire series. The cost for veterinary technicians and other veterinary practice employees will be $20 per session or $100 for the entire series. There will be no charge for interns, residents and veterinary students if they provide documentation of their status in a qualified educational program. Sign up for classes can be done at bit.ly/3y5X0t4.
The list of sessions include:
July 13 — “Introduction to the Sport of Dog Agility.” An overview of agility with an emphasis on health impacts of sports participation.
Aug. 10 — “Injuries in Agility Dogs/Health Needs Assessment.” An overview of the types of injuries that are most common in agility dogs.
Sept. 14 — “Orthopedic Evaluation of Agility Dogs.” Presenting complaints that might be unique to agility dogs such as “popping” weave poles, knocking bars, refusing to do individual obstacles, early take-off syndrome or other poor performance situations.
Oct. 12 — “Shoulder Injuries and Digit Injuries in Agility Dogs.” An in-depth look at shoulder injuries and digit injuries in agility dogs.
Nov. 9 — “Iliopsoas Injuries and Cranial Cruciate Ligament Rupture in Agility Dogs.” An in-depth look at iliopsoas muscle injuries and cruciate ligament rupture in agility dogs.
Dec. 14 — “Working with the Traveling Competitor and Her Dogs.” Discussing the unique veterinary needs for the competitor who travels extensively across the U.S. or across the world to compete in agility and how can you, as their veterinarian, contribute to a safe travel plan.
Debra Sellon, professor of equine medicine and faculty member in the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital Equine Medicine and Critical Care Services, is one of the speakers for the first session of the webinar series and part of the Agility Dog Health Network. She has competed in agility for more than 20 years with six border collies, a Shetland sheepdog and a papillon.
The Agility Dog Health Network is a platform to encourage collaboration among individuals engaged in evidence-based discovery and innovation to enhance the health of dogs competing in canine agility and to disseminate that information to agility participants. n