Listening & learning

A quartet whose members put a focus on music education and audience engagement performs at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at the University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, part of the school’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series.
The Telegraph Quartet, described in a UI news release as playing “with soulfulness, tonal beauty and intelligent attention to detail,” consists of Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; and Jeremiah Shaw, cello. The San Francisco Bay Area-based group formed in 2013 “with a passion for the standard chamber music repertoire and contemporary, nonstandard works alike.”
Its debut album, “Into the Light,” was released in 2018, featuring works by Anton Webern, Benjamin Britten and Leon Kirchner.
The ensemble has given master classes domestically and abroad and, in November 2020, launched ChamberFEAST!, a chamber music workshop in Taiwan.
During the COVD-19 pandemic, Telegraph has been developing an online video project called TeleLab, in which its members break down the components of a movement from various works for quartet.
Telegraph members will help put on a series of free workshops during their Moscow visit:
Masterclass, 2:30 p.m. next Thursday, Administration Building auditorium, 851 Campus Drive.
Rug Concert, for young children, 9 a.m. Jan. 27, 1912 Center library, 412 E. Third St.
Composition Masterclass, 10:30 a.m., Lionel Hampton School of Music, Room 216, 1012 S. Deakin St.
Palouse Chamber Music Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28, Lionel Hampton School of Music.