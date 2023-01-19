Listening & learning

The Telegraph Quartet

 Lisa Marie Mazzucco

A quartet whose members put a focus on music education and audience engagement performs at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at the University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, part of the school’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series.

The Telegraph Quartet, described in a UI news release as playing “with soulfulness, tonal beauty and intelligent attention to detail,” consists of Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; and Jeremiah Shaw, cello. The San Francisco Bay Area-based group formed in 2013 “with a passion for the standard chamber music repertoire and contemporary, nonstandard works alike.”

