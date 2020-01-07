Update, 11:10 p.m.: A Macy's spokeswoman confirmed the Lewiston Macy's store, which employs about 50 people, will close in the coming weeks.
"After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Macy’s Lewiston Town Center store in Lewiston," Media Relations Director Emily Workman said in an email. "A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks."
Workman said store employees were notified before the announcement and that "regular, non-seasonal colleagues will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources."
"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one. In today’s retail space, we continuously review our brick-and-mortar locations, evaluate opportunities to maximize value and ensure the sustainable, long-term growth and success of our store business, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Lewiston community over the past 42 years," she said in the email.
____
The website businessinsider.com reports the Macy's store in the Lewiston Center Mall is one of more than a dozen being shuttered this year.
Calls to several Macy's media relations representatives for confirmation and more information have not yet been returned to the Lewiston Tribune.
The Macy's in Moscow was one of 40 locations closed in 2016. It employed nearly 50 people and occupied 41,000 square feet at the mall, where it was the anchor tenant.
The Lewiston store includes women's, men's and children's apparel, home goods, shoes and cosmetics.