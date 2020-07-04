UPDATE: The body of a Clarkston man missing since June 24 was recovered from the Snake River in Garfield County, according to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.
Troy C. Genn, 69, is believed to have drowned after his kayak capsized. The kayak was found near the Port of Clarkston, but first responders were unable to find Genn at that time. His remains were found Friday and recovered by Garfield County Sheriff's deputies.
LOWER GRANITE DAM — A body was found in the Snake River near Lower Granite Dam in Washington, according to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
The body, found Friday, has been recovered and turned over to the Garfield County coroner. Next of kin will be notified once a positive identification is made, according to the news release.