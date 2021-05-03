UPDATE AT 10:31 P.M.:
The top choice to take the open Idaho House seat is Glen Baldwin, followed by Robert Blair and Hannah Liedkie.
Those three names will be presented to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who will make the ultimate choice.
The 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee arrived at those three names after a vote Monday night at a meeting in North Lewiston.
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M.:
Eight people have been nominated as possible replacements for Aaron von Ehlinger in the Idaho House.
They are: Morgan Lohman, Lohman Helicopter; Glen Baldwin, of Culdesac; Lori McCann, 43 years in the legal field and retired director of legal assistance/paralegal program at Lewis-Clark State College; Hannah Liedkie, executive director of Opportunities Unlimited; Heather Rogers, chairwoman of 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee; Robert Blair, Leland area farmer and past president of the Nez Perce County Farm Bureau; Jim Evans, small business owner; and Martin Thompson, Nezperce farmer and retired sergeant major in the U.S. Army.
The nominations are now closed. Candidate interviews are now underway.
-----------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
The 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee is meeting tonight to select three candidates to replace Aaron von Ehlinger in the Idaho House.
Von Ehlinger resigned his legislative seat last week, after the House Ethics Committee recommended that he be censured and suspended without pay for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives.
The central committee will submit three names to Gov. Brad Little. He'll then have 15 days to appoint one of the individuals to the remainder of von Ehlinger's term.
The 6th District includes Nez Perce and Lewis counties. Per Idaho GOP rules, only precinct captains will be able to nominate and vote for candidates during tonight's meeting.
Most, if not all, of the district's 34 precinct members are present at the meeting in North Lewiston, along with about 40 people in the audience.
This story will be updated later this evening.