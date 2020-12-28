UPDATED: 3:21 P.M.: A Lewiston police officer responding to a report of child abuse Sunday night in the Lewiston Orchards shot and killed a 40-year-old man after he took an unspecified action with a firearm, according to a news release.
Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd said Cole Blevins was transported St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings, Hurd wrote in the news release. His name was not released, pending the outcome of a multi-agency investigation.
2:31 P.M.: More than 16 hours after an incident that was only described as an "officer-involved shooting" Sunday night in the Lewiston Orchards, the Lewiston Police Department and the Idaho State Police had yet to release any information other than to say that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd said Monday morning that he was working on a news release with media relations staff from ISP, which has taken over the investigation since his department was involved. Hurd also said Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler would be the prosecutor to oversee the investigation since Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman has a conflict of interest because his office's contract with the city for misdemeanor prosecution services.
