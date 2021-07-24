Federal officials are investigating after a single-engine plane crash Saturday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport that killed the pilot.
Dale Snodgrass was the lone occupant of the SIAI-Marchetti fixed-wing aircraft when it crashed around noon during takeoff, according to a news release from airport Manager Michael Isaacs. Snodgrass’s age and hometown were not listed.
The aircraft came down in a field and caught fire just off the airport’s taxiway Charlie, according to Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust.
The fire department responded to a call at 12:11 p.m. Saturday that a small plane carrying one or two passengers had crashed at the airport, Myklebust said in a news release. Firefighters attacked the fire with a hose line and the airport’s aircraft rescue truck and brought the fire under control in fewer than five minutes. The fire was contained to the airplane and a small area of grass next to the taxiway.
First responders confirmed that Snodgrass was alone aboard the airplane, and didn’t survive.
For more, read Sunday's Tribune.