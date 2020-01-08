After nearly a year of negotiations between Clearwater Paper Corp. and hundreds of union employees who were at odds over wages and medical benefits, an agreement on a new contract was ratified that will continue through August 2025.
Shannon Myers, senior director of corporate communications for Clearwater Paper Corp., said the agreement was voted on Monday and Tuesday and finally ratified by union members Tuesday night. The negotiations had stalled in the fall and were resumed in December when a tentative agreement was reached between the company and the United Steelworkers and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Lewiston. The contract with the union represents about 800 of the mill’s 1,200 employees, Myers said.
