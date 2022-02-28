Two Lewiston 14-year-olds made their initial court appearance this afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder stemming from a shooting Sunday evening.
Triston M. Arnzen is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder while Chloe A. Marks faces one count of the same charge, according to court documents. They have been charged as adults.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Sunday found two people who had been shot outside of apartments on the 600 block of Bryden Drive in the Lewiston Orchards. Those two were George E. Hamblin Jr., who is Arnzen's stepfather, and 11-year-old Macayla Hamblin, who is Arnzen's stepsister, according to court records.
Arnzen and Marks were located and detained by officers a few blocks from the apartments, according to court records. Arnzen allegedly told officers that he and Marks had planned the shooting earlier Sunday after George Hamblin didn't allow them to go to the park.
Arnzen allegedly grabbed his mother's pistol from the top of a refrigerator while she and George Hamblin were outside, and while Marks distracted Macayla Hamblin, according to court records.
Marks then allegedly used the pistol to shoot George Hamblin while he sat on a bed. Marks then gave the pistol back to Arnzen, who allegedly shot his stepfather "two or three more times," according to court records.
Arnzen then allegedly fired at Macayla Hamblin, who ran out of the apartment. Arnzen followed her and allegedly shot at her twice more, and she fell down, according to court records.
Arnzen allegedly told police he and Marks were going to kill George Hamblin because he was verbally abusive, and were going to kill Macayla Hamblin because she "was always getting him in trouble and blaming him for stealing things that she had stole and placed in his room," according to court records.
The police report said George Hamblin was shot in the neck, jaw and torso, and Macayla Hamblin had two bullet wounds in her legs. The police report said both were being treated at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. A nursing supervisor at the Lewiston hospital wasn't able to provide an update this afternoon.
A pink and black 9mm Ruger LC9 was found by officers at the scene. Arnzen allegedly said he threw the pistol at Macayla Hamblin after shooting her because he was still angry, according to court records.
Judge Karin Seubert appointed Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy to represent Marks and Magyar, Rauch & Associates of Lewiston to represent Arnzen.
For more on this story, see Tuesday's Tribune.