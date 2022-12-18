Lured by the enticing thought of pungent sauerkraut, we yielded to temptation and returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this fall after a long absence.

My wife, Robyn, and I left our Lewiston home in 2006, motivated by the need for change and adventure. We landed in Oregon in a rural setting outside tiny Creswell and within easy distance of much bigger Eugene.

