Lewiston Tribune photographers have once again placed at the top of the National Press Photographer Association’s Monthly News Clip Contest. Pete Caster, former Tribune photo editor, placed first in the contest while August Frank, current Tribune photo editor, placed second.

The NPPA monthly clip contest spans nine regions in the United States and beyond for which photojournalists submit their best work. Points are awarded for first, second and third and the photographer with the most is named the photographer of the year in their region. The Northwest Region consists of Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories and the Yukon Territories.

