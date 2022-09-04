LSU Shreveport’s Miguel Morgan (25) squats teammate Sebastian Selway (24) as the team gets hyped up to play Southeastern in Game 7 of the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston in this May 29, 2021, photo.
LEFT: Andrew “Moose” Brown, of Lewiston, performs a backflip Aug. 2, 2021, into the Clearwater River near the confluence with the Snake River in Lewiston. RIGHT: After walking down a gravel road to do recon on a fire cresting into the trees Aug. 12, 2021, a wildland firefighter grimaces as he walks back to his crew on a windy afternoon at the Bedrock Fire north of Lenore.
After walking down a gravel road to do recon on a fire cresting into the trees Aug. 12, 2021, a wildland firefighter grimaces as he walks back to his crew on a windy afternoon at the Bedrock Fire north of Lenore.
A Washington State police officer tackles a man who jumped over the railing and ran across the field after Washington State beat Oregon State, 31-24, in a Pac-12 game Oct. 9, 2021, at Martin Stadium in Pullman.
ABOVE: Ryan Jeffers yells out, “Show me the money!” as he and his fellow Central Methodist teammates trade off shouting the phrase before their game against Indiana Southeast during the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston May 29, 2021.LEFT: Emery Miller, 6, of Moscow, takes a rest in a large pile of leaves recently raked up in her front yard on the evening of Oct. 12, 2021.
Emery Miller, 6, of Moscow, takes a rest among a large pile of leaves recently raked up in her front yard on Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, in Moscow.
Jed Jones looks to escape after being bucked off as his bull sets its sights on him in the Challenge of Champions Bull Riding at the Lewiston Roundup grounds July 10, 2021.
Lewiston Tribune photographers have once again placed at the top of the National Press Photographer Association’s Monthly News Clip Contest. Pete Caster, former Tribune photo editor, placed first in the contest while August Frank, current Tribune photo editor, placed second.
The NPPA monthly clip contest spans nine regions in the United States and beyond for which photojournalists submit their best work. Points are awarded for first, second and third and the photographer with the most is named the photographer of the year in their region. The Northwest Region consists of Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories and the Yukon Territories.
It is Caster’s first regional photographer of the year title, which he took with 1070 points to Frank’s 950 in second. The title is the second in a row for the Tribune after Frank won in 2020. Caster becomes the fifth Tribune photographer to win the title, joining Frank, Barry Kough, Steve Hanks, Chris Pietsch and Jeff Taylor.