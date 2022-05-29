Two recent graduates of the Lewis-Clark State College graphic communications program in Lewiston finished second and third in the Northwest States Student Competition poster design contest sponsored by the Printing Industries Association, Inc., of Southern California.
Alex Austin, of Clarkston, placed second in the College Category competition, while Jazmyn Roy, of Lewiston, took third. Both graduated earlier this month with graphic communications associate degrees.
The contest is open for both college and high school students in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Utah and Wyoming.
Both students received monetary rewards for placing in the top three.