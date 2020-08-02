The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. “Axiom’s End,” Lindsay Ellis, St. Martin’s
5. “Utopia Avenue,” David Mitchell, Random House
6. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
7. “Peace Talks,” Jim Butcher, Ace
8. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. “The Only Good Indians,” Stephen Graham Jones, Gallery/Saga Press
10. “The Pull of the Stars,” Emma Donoghue, Little Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. “How to Be an Anti-racist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “The Room Where It Happened,” John Bolton, S&S
6. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. “The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life,” Alex Trebek, S&S
8. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
9. “Begin Again,” Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf