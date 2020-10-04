The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
2. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. “Next to Last Stand,” Craig Johnson, Viking
5. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. “The Lying Life of Adults,” Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
7. “Piranesi,” Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
9. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
10. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Rage,” Bob Woodward, S&S
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
6. “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
7. “Disloyal,” Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
8. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. “Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation,” Anne Helen Petersen, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
10. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks