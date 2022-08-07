HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s climate has warmed two to three degrees in the last century, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In response, the state is ramping up measures to increase its open space to 673,210 acres in an effort to ease the effect climate change will have in the next several decades.

Last Friday, the State Bond Commission approved an additional $10 million to provide supplemental funding for the municipal open space grant-in-aid program. The grants are authorized under the state’s Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

