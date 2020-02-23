Washington State School Retirees’ Association, Clarkston-Asotin-Pomeroy School Employees Unit 1
There were 17 members present at the unit’s Feb. 12 meeting at Clarkston’s Quality Inn with President Kay Andersen presiding.
Secretary Bonnie Hill reminded members of the recognition during the December luncheon of Colleen Kinloch’s 46 years in the organization. She was presented with a crystal clock for her years of service.
Rebecca Lockhart gave a presentation on the importance of the census.
Members were reminded about the state convention in Pasco June 8-10, and Denice Strohmeier, Outreach chairwoman, will put together two baskets to donate to the WSSRA Foundation.
The unit will hold a free, three-hour Pre-Retirement Workshop March 24 at the Clarkston School District office.
Members voted to make a donation to the Asotin County Library Day of Giving. Jerry Hendrickson gave a legislative update as it pertains to retirees.
James Payne from Heights Elementary School in Clarkston gave a program about the robotics unit they teach in the Highly Capable Students Program.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. March 11 at the Quality Inn with a program presented by Clarkston author Kate Patterson about her new book.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
Diana Higgins headed the club’s Feb. 11 meeting as toastmaster.
Hilary Syvertson delivered her “ice breaker,” a new member’s first speech. The five-minute speech was titled “Let’s Get Nosy” and she was evaluated by Mark Wahlberg.
Table topics master Doug Crook’s theme was “Olympic Sports” and Lauren Beauchamp won the best table topics award with his speech about how tug of war should be an Olympic sport.
General evaluator was Jodi Berg, Joseph Moyosviyi was grammarian, Elizabeth Braker was quiz master and Bruce Neu was the timer.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Patti Mann headed the club’s Feb. 13 meeting as toastmaster.
Kate Nowlin’s speech title was “To Be or Not To Be a Chef” and she was evaluated by Larry Ferguson.
Tom Eier delivered a mini-mag, a speech about an article from the Toastmaster magazine. Chance Brumley evaluated him.
Victor Racicot headed table topics with Scott Schaeffer winning. Nowlin won the best speaker trophy. David Carringer was grammarian and Bruce Neu was the timer.
Chapter BL, P.E.O.
There were 14 members at the group’s meeting Tuesday at Lewiston First United Methodist Church. Chaplain Glenna Chapman conducted the devotions.
Corresponding Secretary Barbara Riggs read a thank-you letter from P.E.O. Executive Office for the chapter’s $170 donation to the Program for Continuing Education in memory of Marrilee Dokken.
Peggy Gage thanked Lois Chesnut, host, and Kathy Warnock and Barbara Korsch, co-hosts. Gage also talked about the signup sheet for 2020-2021 meetings, and Stephanie Herbert reminded members to spread the word about P.E.O. scholarships.
Chesnut reminded members about the March 7 annual rummage sale, and shared about the Annual Rummage sale for Chapter BL that is on Saturday, March 7 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
President Marilyn Hinman thanked members who signed up to send valentines to her and other members, and congratulated Chesnut on her 50 years of membership in 2020.
Hinman thanked Herbert for her work on Tech Committee, and reminded members about the Founders Day Luncheon in Orofino which was held Saturday.
Hinman talked about proposed amendments to the P.E.O. constitution, and said members will be voting on this proposal in the next business meeting.
After the meeting, Warnock and Korsch dished out brownies with cherries and whipped topping. Keith Carlson, husband of member Marilyn Carlson, gave a photographic program about owls, falcons and bald eagles.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. March 3 at the home of Helen Gleason.
Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 063
Members of this Lewiston-Clarkston Valley organization met Feb. 3 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston with President Phil Kershisnik presiding.
Members discussed the June Raffle and Dale Town, Raffle Committee chairman, requested all donations be obtained by March. Members approved the 2020 raffle donation list.
Members also discussed the issues of homeless veterans and homeless students in the valley, the branch picnic in August and the May 4 branch elections for officers.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. March 2 at the Lewiston VFW Hall. All active duty, former and retired Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard enlisted personnel are eligible for membership.