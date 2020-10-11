Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Members of the chapter met Sept. 26 at the Clarkston home of Karle Warren. Patti Lee, chaplain, gave a memorial service in honor of member Judy Wayne, who died in June.
Members held a discussion about how best to promote membership, and set a goal to procure members from each school, either by recruiting new members or reinstating previous members.
Offices of president and treasurer had to be filled, so three members will share the office of president: Patty English, Kathy Meshishnek and Sharon Hoseley. English and Meshishnek will work with Lynnae Anderson to oversee meeting program schedules, Meshishnek and Hosely will preside over the meetings and work with Warren to write and submit reports. Tami Randles will fill the office of treasurer.
Members decided to leave the meeting location up to each monthly host to secure, but ask for at least two weeks notice. Members still have hopes of a yearly meeting with members of Lewiston’s Xi Chapter, ADK.
Connie Jelinek has scheduled the chapter’s two soup kitchen dates and will be contacting members to serve.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Founders’ Day meeting will not be possible and members are being encouraged to think of a creative way within each chapter to celebrate this event.
Members will purchase copies of Hoseley’s second book, to be published in December, to donate to local schools in the name of ADK to mark the 2020 ADK Book Month.
Patty English will make a flyer for ADK Month to put in the schools to encourage membership.
Five chapter members attended the June 20 online Washington State Convention.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s online meeting Sept. 19 via Zoom software. There were 19 members and two guests attending.
Walters introduced State Regent Martha Schmidt, guest speaker, who reported on the chapter’s state and national news. Walters then introduced Shonna Bisagno, state Nominating Committee chairwoman, who spoke about the State Nominating Committee, the qualifications for the different offices and the nomination process which begins now looking for candidates for 2020-21 state offices.
Walters, Chaplain Lindsey Woltering, Secretary Mary Krempasky and Treasurer Jill Nock gave officer reports. Committee reports were given by Krempasky, Service for Veterans chairwoman; and Walters, Service to America Project and Junior Social Event chairwoman.
Darlene Larson shared plans for Wreaths Across America to be conducted Dec. 19.
Nock nominated Walters as the chapter’s Outstanding Chapter Junior for 2020-21 and members affirmed the nomination.
Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club
Members met Sept. 8 at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel.
Alice Jackson, the club’s Literacy Committee chairmanwoman, recently delivered a 2002 book titled “Harriet Tubman” by Randy Gosda to the All Saints Catholic School library.
Several members staffed a table at the Lewis-Clark State College Welcome Fair, and registered students to vote.
Darlene Simpson, Idaho Federation of Republican Women 1st District co-director, told members about the state biennial meeting held Sept. 12 via Zoom.
The Oct. 13 meeting will be a Membership Spotlight at which President Sue Pring will ask all members to give a one- or two-minute introduction. The meeting also will include a silent auction and the drawing for the fundraiser basket.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Diana Higgins headed the club’s online meeting Sept. 29 as toastmaster.
Jodi Berg’s speech was practice for a presentation she will deliver and Doug Crook evaluated her.
Loren Beauchamp served as general evaluator. Joseph Moyosviyi headed table topics with Mark Havens keeping time.
Information about the club’s online meetings is available at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu was toastmaster of the club’s online meeting Oct. 1.
Pete Gertonson’s speech title was “Fermentation.” Chance Brumley served as both backup toastmaster and backup speaker.
The Rev. David Carringer headed table topics with the topic of “What issue is most important to you in this election?” Victor Racicot was the timer.
Information about the club’s online meetings is available by emailing Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.