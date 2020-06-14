Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, No. 896
Members met June 2 at the Lewiston lodge, where Brian Ruddell, Youth Activities Committee chairman, reported on the results of annual Americanism Essay Contest.
The contest is organized at the national level by the Elks Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee, and students in fifth through eighth grades may write and submit an essay on the theme of “What Does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me?”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lodge’s annual awards dinner, schedule at the beginning of May, was canceled so the awards were delivered to the schools at the beginning of June.
Results were:
Fifth grade: first place — Ali Gottschalk, Cornerstone Christian School, Lewiston; second place — Casey Fox, Cornerstone.
Sixth grade: first place — Seth Dilling, Cornerstone; second place — J.C. Morgenstern, Cornerstone.
Seventh grade: first place — Branden Loyal Harris, Sacajawea Junior High School, Lewiston; second place — Addison McKarcher, Sacajawea.
Eighth grade: first place — Brittan Schatz, Cornerstone; second place — Hannah Smith, Cornerstone.
Submissions at lodge No. 896 also were submitted to the North Idaho District level of the essay contest, and those results included: second place — Aryanna Rothwell, seventh grade, Sacajawea; and third place — Emma Trotter, fifth grade, Cornerstone, and Lauryn Higgins, eighth grade, Cornerstone.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Members met online June 2 with Joseph Moyosviyi as toastmaster.
Both speakers presented a joint role-playing presentation, with Jerome Hanson playing the role of interviewer, and Jodi Berg filling the role of the interviewee. Katie Gieske evaluated Berg while Bruce Neu evaluated Hanson.
Diana Higgins headed table topics, and the result was a tie between Elizabeth Braker and Matt Taylor. Doug Crook was the timer.
Information about the club’s online meetings may be found at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Victor Racicot was toastmaster for the club’s online June 4 meeting.
Patti Mann’s speech was evaluated by David Carringer, while Tom Eier’s speech was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Chance Brumley was general evaluator. Pete Gertonson headed table topics while Larry Ferguson was grammarian.
Online meeting times are available by contacting Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Lions Club, Clarkston
There were 10 members in attendance at the club’s June 3 meeting at their Clarkston clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St.
Members discovered water damage at the clubhouse caused by recent heavy rains, and arrangements are made for repairs.
First Vice President Barry Pemberton conducted the meeting in the absence of Frank Dammarell, club president.
As the first meeting since COVID-19 restrictions were eased, members shared stories of their lockdown experiences.
Secretary Lauralyn Rogers reported on the many thank you cards she has sent for donations to the club’s Cross/Star Fund. Treasurer Linn Pemberton reported on deposits made from cross donations and displayed a scrapbook she made from the many cards and letters included with donations. Barry Pemberton told members the lighted cross will be turned off July 1, but donations may still be sent to the clubhouse address.
Members planned their spring highway cleanup last Sunday. Because of the virus, the annual club raffle and parking for Rockin’ on the River have been canceled, and members hope a grant request will replace the lost income. Members were reminded annual dues renewal needs to be done before the end of this month.
Rogers and Dee Watkins are working to update the club’s website and create a Facebook page, and Rogers volunteered to be club janitor for June.
Those present voted to not meet in July, and also discussed ways to increase membership. Ken Roberts said the district governor has a presentation with ideas for attracting new members, and Pemberton said he will request this presentation for the Aug. 5 meeting which will begin at 7:30 p.m.