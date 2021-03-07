Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Members gathered Feb. 20 for an online meeting.
Patty Lee, chaplain, spoke, and Connie Jelinek reported volunteers are still being accepted for the March 31 soup kitchen serving date.
New members will be initiated May 8. Violet Certificates were presented to Linda Torgerson and Donna Strickler for 10 years of ADK membership.
April 17 will be the district Spring Tea held online beginning at 10 a.m.
An online celebration will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday to mark the chapter’s 50th anniversary. Lynnae Anderson is putting together a slide show and members may submit old ADK pictures and videos to her for inclusion.
Patty English, Altruistic chairwoman, reminded members to submit their last years’ Altruistic record form.
Guest Jesse Ofoley from the Mad Hatter Tea Shop in Lewiston’s Newberry Square (Lewiston) gave a presentation about tea to the members. She provided each attending member with a gift bag of two tea samples and an instructional card on tea brewing times. Patti Lee provided each member a home-baked sugar cookie to eat during the online tea party.
Sharon Hoseley and Kathy Meshishnek each won a gift for their tea party attire. Kathy Hocking won a gift basket for correctly answering a tea trivia question and Patty English won the final prize in a drawing.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members gathered Feb. 18 for an impromptu meeting with Chance Brumley as toastmaster.
Pete Gertonson gave a speech titled “First Shot” and David Carringer evaluated him.
Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “tedious.” Larry Ferguson led table topics, Tom Eier was general evaluator and Patti Mann was invocation/timer.
Members met again Feb. 25 with Ferguson as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “To The Dark Spot” and Eier evaluated him.
Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “masquerade.” Mann led table topics, Gertonson was general evaluator and Carringer was invocation/timer.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided over the group’s Feb. 20 online meeting with 17 members and guests present.
Walters and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the group with the DAR ritual, Liz Hess, historian, led the Pledge of Allegiance and Julie Riendeau, director, led the American’s Creed.
Suzanne Grove, DAR Good Citizens chairwoman, introduced Leann Lightfield, first place winner of the Good Citizen Essay contest on the topic of “Our American History and our Responsibility for Preserving It;” and Addy Paynter, first place winner of the American History Essay contest, on the topic of “Boston Massacre’s 250th Anniversary.” Both winners read their essays.
Officer reports were given by Walters; Mary Krempasky; vice regent volunteer and secretary; Woltering; Jill Nock, treasurer; Rhonda Baumgartner, registrar; and Hess.
Committee reports were given by Julie Riendeau, DAR Leadership chairwoman; Krempasky, U.S. Flag Committee, Service for Veterans Committee and DAR Project Patriot Committee (in place of Gayle Pint); Joye Dillman, DAR Museum Outreach and NSDAR Museum Correspondent Docent.
Rebecca Riendeau, honorary regent, presented Walters with the 2019 NSDAR Outstanding Community Service Award for her contribution of crocheted neonatal caps for St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center’s nursery (365 caps) and for the Bundle of Hope (35 caps).
Hess reported the April meeting location must be changed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Grove, Nominating Committee, told members nominations for vice regent, secretary and treasurer are due so the chapter’s slate of officers may be presented this month.
Judi Wutzke, honorary regent, announced the Lewiston Elks Lodge will hold a Quilts of Valor ceremony March 26.
Members voted to have a sales table at the state conference in April, and Walters said at the March meeting members will vote for delegates to attend the state conference.
Krempasky reported the executive board voted to nominate Julie Riendeau for the office of state corresponding secretary and Sadie Walters for the office of state organizing secretary. She asked members to endorse the nominations of these two candidates for state positions and members endorsed the executive board’s nominations.
Seaport Quilt Guild
Meetings were held Feb. 23 and 27 at the Lewiston City Library because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions. President Cindy Eccles presided at both meetings with a total of 29 members in attendance.
Officer reports were given, and members were told there will not be a quilt show in April. The guild plans to have a booth at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston September and will sell tickets there for the 2022 raffle quilt.
All comfort quilt tops have been completed and, though members cannot currently donate to care centers, they have been able to donate to other organizations. Members also will be providing quilts for the participants of Camp Erin, sponsored by the Willow Center for Grieving Children.
This year’s Challenge Project is to create a wall hanging of a favorite scene from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or surrounding area.
Lynette Storey and Jodi Haskell will start the Block of the Month program again this month. Lynette Storey and LeAnn Anderson won door prizes. Members held show and tell.
The next meetings will be at 1 p.m. March 20 and 23 at the Lewiston City Library.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Doug Crook headed the club’s Feb. 16 online meeting as toastmaster.
Loren Beauchamp gave a speech titled “Toastmasters: A Strategy for Growth” and he was evaluated by Joseph Moyosviyi, who won both best evaluator and best table topics speaker. Jerome Hansen headed table topics.
Members met again online Feb. 23 with Beauchamp as toastmaster.
Moyosviyi gave a speech and was evaluated by Jodi Berg.
Crook was the general evaluator. Mark Havens headed table topics, which were won by Beauchamp. Bruce Neu served as the timer.
Anyone interested in attending one of the online meetings may visit the club’s website, 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.