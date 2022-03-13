Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
There were 10 members present at the group’s Feb. 9 meeting Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Chaplain Rosemary Founds read “Poem of Love.”
President Terry Whipple presided over the initiation of new member, Janell Williams, and Founds, Jill Roberts and Julie Snider assisted Whipple. Williams has been a reading teacher with the Lapwai School District for two decades.
Members discussed the proposed Idaho legislation regarding educators’ knowledge involving dyslexia.
Donations to the traveling basket totaled $40. Founds, Snider, Phyllis Laird and Rona Meske were prize winners.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met March 3 with David Carringer as toastmaster.
Pete Gertonson was speaker and gave a speech titled “Thankful For Toastmasters.” He was evaluated by Nick Woods.
Bruce Neu led table topics, Tom Eier was general evaluator and Patti Mann was invocation/timer.
Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “piffle.” Nick Woods won table topics.
Members met again March 10 with Mann as toastmaster.
Neu was speaker and the title of his speech was “The Lever of Doom.” He was evaluated by Eier.
Woods led table topics and Racicot was general evaluator. Chance Brumley was grammarian and word of the day was “moil.” Carringer was invocation/timer and Brumley won table topics.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens headed the group’s March 8 meeting as toastmaster. Elizabeth Braker’s speech title was “International Women’s Day” and Doug Crook evaluated her.
Diana Higgins was the table topics master. Winner Joseph Moyosviyi’s question was “What is your favorite song?”
Loren Beauchamp was grammarian and Bruce Neu was timer.
Retired Educators of North Central Idaho
Members met Feb. 16 at Lewiston’s Hells Canyon Grand Hotel with Pat Hoch, co-president, presiding and leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Rosemary Founds read a tribute to past and present residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and led members in a prayer.
Member Dick Riggs was the speaker and, wearing his Lewiston High School letter sweater, gave a presentation on the 1950s.
Members were asked to remember Marion Shinn, of Lewiston, as his 101st birthday approached. Shinn is one of the founding members of RENCI.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. March 16 at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel with Garry Bush as speaker. His topic will be “Lewis and Clark: Made in China.”
Alice Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the group’s Feb. 19 meeting at the Lewiston Elks Lodge with 11 members present in person and three members attending via Zoom.
Judy Higgins led the chaplain’s ritual, Dory Lohrey-Birch led the Pledge of Allegiance and Judi Wutzke led the American’s Creed.
Suzanne Grove introduced this year’s Good Citizens Award winners. Jullian Lux, first place, attended via Zoom and Sean Carper, second place, attended in person. They read their essays and each received a certificate, Good Citizen’s pin and a monetary award from the chapter.
Jean Thompson and Ashley Walker, proprietors of One Crafty Mama’s in Lewiston, spoke to the group about their business and provided samples of their products.
Gail Pint read the president general’s message, and Paula Prewitt provided the National Defense Report, which was read by Linda Baker.
Officer reports were given by Krempasky; Higgins, vice regent; Darlene Larson, corresponding secretary; and Joye Dillman, librarian. Treasurer Becky Riendeau presented the treasurer’s report for January 2022 and gave details about the proposed revised budget, which members approved.
Committee reports were given by Sadie Walters, Children of the American Revolution and Junior Membership; Suzanne Grove, Commemorative Events; Dillman, DAR Museum; Pint, Project Patriot; Higgins, Service to America; Dory Lohrey-Birch, Women’s Issues Report; and Polly Franzen, U.S. Flag.
Krempasky reported a $3,000 donation was received from the estate of Margret Nell Longteig and said Mary Lou Cook donated $200 in memory of her sister, Joanne Bolick, to the Gertrude Hall Lyons Fund for a Lewiston High School senior in the Family and Consumer Science Department.
Eight chapter members will attend the Idaho State Conference in Boise March 24-27. They are Krempasky, Dillman, Grove, Higgins, Paula Prewitt, Julie Riendeau, Becky Riendeau and Walters.
Julie Riendeau, Krempasky, Higgins and Linda Baker shared good news and contributed to the Brag Bucks fund.
The next meeting will be Saturday at the Lewiston Elks with Lohrey-Birch, Grove and Becky Riendeau as hosts. This meeting will be a celebration of Alice Whitman Chapter’s birthday.
Seaport Quilters Guild
The group’s new president, Mary Ann Morris, presided over their Feb. 28 meeting with 38 members and two guests in attendance.
This month all of the club’s comfort quilts were delivered to Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Members discussed the annual Quilt Show April 23-24 at Clarkston High School, and the deadline of April 1 to have quilts entry forms turned in.
The program focused on bags, and many members brought bags to display. There were great variety and many ideas and patterns to share.