Blast from the Past / 1959: A summertime country jam session

Three young men from Lewiston traveled to Louie's Bar and Cafe in Golden, about 15 miles east of Grangeville, to play a jam session in this photo taken in June 1959. They are, from left, John Dillard, Ronnie Dowdy and Charlie Weaver, and the three played country-western music at the venue. The photo was taken by the late Catherine (Kinney) Howell and submitted by her aunt, Charlotte (Bashaw) Baldwin, of Lewiston. Baldwin said she and her family had recently arrived in Golden from Vermont, and they became friends with the young musicians because the bar's owner, Louie Gagnon, was her uncle. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Submitted by Charlotte (Bashaw) Baldwin, of Lewiston
Three young men from Lewiston traveled to Louie’s Bar and Cafe in Golden, about 15 miles east of Grangeville, to play a jam session in this photo taken in June 1959. They are, from left, John Dillard, Ronnie Dowdy and Charlie Weaver, and the three played country-western music at the venue. The photo was taken by the late Catherine (Kinney) Howell and submitted by her aunt, Charlotte (Bashaw) Baldwin, of Lewiston. Baldwin said she and her family had recently arrived in Golden from Vermont, and they became friends with the young musicians because the bar’s owner, Louie Gagnon, was her uncle. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.