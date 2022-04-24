The Distinguished Young Women of the Lewis Clark Valley 2023 program will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston High School. The theme is “Empowerment.”
This year’s program, sponsored by P1FCU, will include 23 high school juniors from Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door with cash, check or Venmo. The high school is at 3201 Cecil Andrus Way.
The participants are:
- Daisy Willis, daughter of Jenni and Tyson Willis, of Lewiston; Rachel Sheppard, daughter of Melanie and Mark Sheppard, of Lewiston.
- Loryn Barney, daughter of Karrie and Chad Barney, of Lewiston.
- Oluwaseyi Arogundade, daughter of Bukola and Ayodeji Arogundade, of Lewiston.
- Payton Martin, daughter of Jamie Martin and Josh Martin, of Lewiston.
- Caroline Stevens, daughter of Isabel and Geoff Stevens, of Asotin.
- Samantha Hudgins, daughter of Jeanette Andrews-Hudgins of Clarkston and the late Jerry Hudgins.
- Emma Taylor, daughter of Dawn and Terry Taylor, of Clarkston.
- Sophie Henderson, daughter of Robin and Scott Henderson, of Clarkston.
- Zoe Ripley, daughter of Alyssa and Zach Ripley, of Clarkston.
- Hailey Mendenhall, daughter of Lucinda and Dawn Mendenhall, and Marvin Mendenhall of Lewiston.
- Payton Finch, daughter of Alicia and Tobe Finch, of Lewiston.
- Annika Huff, daughter of Mercedes and Joshua Huff, of Lewiston.
- Ashlynn Skinner, daughter of Michelle and Ryan Skinner, of Lewiston.
- Patience Rose, daughter of Angela Rose of Lewiston and the late Robert Rose.
- Maddilynne Jackson, daughter of Tina and Chris Jackson, of Lewiston.
- Hali Vanhorn, daughter of Crystal and Chad Vanhorn, of Lewiston.
- Maddie Walkup, daughter of Maliya and Jeremy Walkup, of Clarkston.
- Mia Bunce, daughter of Angela and Wayne Bunce, of Clarkston.
- Greta Boreson, daughter of Shaunessy and Herbert Boreson, of Clarkston.
- Sofia Carrasco, daughter of April and Frank Carrasco, of Asotin.
- Aliyah McMillan, daughter of Sheila Ingram of Clarkston.
- Clara Grubb, daughter of Leslee Grubb and Bryan Bezdieck of Clarkston, and Steven Grubb and Stephanie Roadifer of Post Falls.