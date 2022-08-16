Several former Washington State Cougars and Idaho Vandals played in the NFL’s first week of preseason games. Here’s a look at how they fared:
Several former Washington State Cougars and Idaho Vandals played in the NFL’s first week of preseason games. Here’s a look at how they fared:
WSU
WR Calvin Jackson, NY Jets: Scored the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds left on a 5-yard pass from Chris Streveler in a 24-21 win versus the Eagles. Jackson had two receptions for eight yards.
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: Did not play in 24-21 loss to the Jets. Returned to practice Sunday.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Played 36 snaps, but did not account for a tackle in a 23-21 loss to the Giants.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: Recorded one tackle in a 23-21 win versus the Commanders.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Went 8-for-12 for 81 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Jets.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Had one reception in the third quarter for 18 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: Did not play in a 36-23 win versus the Bengals.
WR Easop Winston, New Orleans: Had one reception on one target for 12 yards in a 17-13 loss to the Texans.
WR River Cracraft, San Francisco: Did not play in a 28-21 win versus the Packers.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona: Went 7-for-10 for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 36-23 win versus the Bengals. Guarantano found Jontre Kirklin for a five-yard touchdown on the first drive in the second half.
WR Travell Harris, Cleveland: Did not play in a 24-13 win against the Jaguars.
RB Max Borghi, Denver: Averaged 2.5 yards per carry in four rush attempts for 10 yards. Borghi had one reception for a loss of one yard in a 17-7 win versus the Cowboys.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: Did not record a tackle in 32 snaps in a 19-14 loss to the Bears. Watson also played 12 plays on special teams.
S Dan Isom, LA Rams: Had one tackle and one pass deflection in a 29-22 win against the Chargers.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: Played on 87 percent of the snaps for an offense that gained 159 rushing yards in a 32-25 loss to the Steelers.
OT Ryan Liam, Seattle: Did not play in a 32-25 loss to the Steelers
Idaho
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville: Had zero receptions on three targets in a 24-13 loss to Cleveland
OL Jesse Davis, Minnesota: Started at right guard for the Vikings and was part of an offense that rushed for 115 yards in a 26-20 loss to the Raiders
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Sacked Jeff Driskel for a three yard loss in a 13-17 loss to the Texans.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: Played 10 snaps, but did not record a tackle in a 24-21 loss the the Jets.
LB Tre Walker, Washington: Had two tackles and was credited with a quarterback hit in a 23-21 loss to the Panthers.
Also
QB Jake Luton (Idaho, Oregon State), Jacksonville: Went 12-for-21 for 92 yards and one interception in a 24-13 loss to Cleveland. Luton did not make the 85-man roster after the first cuts.
