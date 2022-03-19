SEATTLE — The bats for Washington State’s baseball team fell silent at the most inopportune times Friday.
Cam Clayton homered to help fuel a two-run second inning, then the Washington pitching staff did the rest as the Huskies beat the Cougars 3-2 in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday at Husky Ballpark.
Johnny Tincher went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Washington (10-8, 2-2), which broke a three-game losing streak. Clayton went 2-for-4 as the Huskies outhit the Cougars (9-8, 1-3) 10-4.
Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell, sophomore Bryce Matthews, freshman third baseman Ethan Hainline and junior shortstop Kodie Kolden had one hit apiece for Washington State, which was beginning an eight-game road trip.
Jared Engman (2-2) picked up the victory for the Huskies. He allowed three hits, five walks and one earned run in 5ž innings of work. He struck out three. Ryan Velazquez worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor (2-2) took the loss. He allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs, all earned, in 5 innings. He struck out five.
The Cougars took the lead in the second inning. Senior Jack Smith led off with a walk. Two outs later, freshman catcher Will Cresswell walked, and Kolden followed with a single to center field on an 0-2 count, scoring Smith.
Washington took the lead for good in its half of the inning. With one out, Clayton slammed his second home run of the season on the first offering from Taylor over the fence in left to tie the game at 1. McKay Barney then was hit by a pitch an out later. He stole second and scored as Tincher singled to left.
The Huskies added some insurance in the sixth. Preston Viltz was hit by a pitch and he moved up to second on a wild pitch. After an out, Taylor was replaced on the mound by junior right-hander Caden Kaelber. He got Clayton to ground out for the second out, but Josh Urps sent an 0-1 pitch to center for a single, scoring Viltz to make it 3-1.
Russell led off the eighth with his first home run of the season, a shot to left to bring the Cougars within a run. However, Washington State managed nothing more in that inning and went three up, three down in the ninth,
The second of the three-game series takes place at 5:05 p.m. today at the same site.
Washington St. 010 000 010—2 4 0
Washington 020 001 00x—3 10 0
Taylor, Kaelber (6), Liss (7), Barison (8) and Cresswell; Engman, Emanuels (6), Raeth (7), Bloebaum (8), Velazquez (9) and Tincher. W—Engman. L—Taylor.