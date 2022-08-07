Dale Grummert is an institution in this area. I don’t know if I can find any other words in the English language to describe someone who is a legend, and definitely not in his own mind.
He began his career at the Coeur d’Alene Press in 1983. A scant two years later, Grummert trekked to Lewiston and has remained here since.
A staple on the Washington State football beat, Grummert, who went to the school in Pullman as a communications major, has a knack for understatement but yet can pull the reader in with informative stories.
I’m going on my fourth football season, and I marvel at the way Dale can turn a mundane, run-of-the-mill story into a masterpiece.
It does the same for A.L. (Butch) Alford Jr., the president of TPC Holdings.
“Dale Grummert’s newspaper coverage of WSU football has been the best, better than the metropolitan newspapers,” Alford said. “That’s been true whether WSU has had bowl season successes or losing seasons, even the four consecutive years of Cougar wins over my Oregon Ducks.
“But this excellent coverage has had a bonus. Grummert is, in my opinion, a ‘pure writer,’ which means he’s been a wordsmith of the highest expertise.”
Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune, remarked: “Dale has such a natural and easy way of capturing moods and moments. He taps into a Grummert-style reference and you’re pulled in before you know it.”
People here in the office always would wonder, with his inate talent, why he never moved on. I say it’s because the man with the long, flowing white hair, the all-black outfits and the folksy way he goes about his business just never wanted to go anywhere else (I’ve never personally asked him).
So it was a stunner on the night of June 9, literally three days before I was off to the Associated Press Sports Editors summer convention in Indianapolis to pick up our awards from 2021, when Dale asked me if I had a minute after we put the paper to bed and told me the news I think no one thought would come out of his mouth.
“I don’t think I’ll ever have another chance to jump at an opportunity like this,” he told me.
After almost 40 years, 37 of them here at the Tribune, Dale decided the grind of working the beat had become a little much.
Without getting into the guts of things, it’s been a bit of a year for him. He’s had to battle some health issues but he’s OK. However, we had an opening on our news copy desk, and the time was right for him to transition into a new role.
So since the start of July, you’ve seen some of Dale’s best work in designing Page 1A of the Tribune. You have not, however, seen the last of him churning out pose. Dale will be an integral part of our look back at Title IX later this month. He also will be writing for other sections of the newspaper. Dale also asked if he could write some long-form features in Sports, and how could I tell him no. In fact, who in their right mind would say no to him?
With that, changes are coming to the department I oversee.
It’s tough to follow a legend. Everyone knows that. Earle Bruce having to follow in the footsteps of Woody Hayes at Ohio State. Bill Russell (not that one), having to follow Tommy Lasorda, who had to follow Walter Alston, with the Dodgers.
It’s not easy to fill those shoes, but I’m thrilled to announce Stephan Wiebe, who returned to the Tribune in August 2021, will be taking over the beat. In fact, we’re changing up our beat structure and Stephan will be overseeing coverage of all Washington State sports, from football and basketball, to baseball and Olympic sports.
So that, in turn, leaves the Idaho beat open. Who will be filling that position is someone who grew up in the area, has a passion for sports and will be contributing to all of our products, print and online, in new and exciting ways. Trevan Pixley left the Tribune earlier this year when he was offered a full-time position at the Bonner County Daily Bee. While there, Trevan basically has been the No. 2 in that newsroom, running the Sports department but also designing several sections of that paper and will bring that experience back to his hometown newspaper.
And with that, there will be several other changes readers will be noticing in the coming weeks online and in print in the way we cover area high school and college athletics. We’re hoping you embrace these changes, just as we in the business are embracing the ever-evolving world we live in post-pandemic.
One final salute to Dale: he recently finished sixth in column writing in the APSE national contest I mentioned earlier. When I found out, I thought to myself the man finally is getting the national recognition he so richly deserves.
For me, it’s all about being part of a team. I’m sad Dale no longer will be part of my team on a day-to-day basis. But in my mind, he always be on this team.
