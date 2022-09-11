Forget 28-3. For Idaho, it’s 10-0.
The Vandals led 10-0 in back-to-back games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the first two weeks, but ultimately suffered a defeat.
On Saturday, Idaho led Indiana by 10 points at Memorial Stadium, but the Hoosiers would score 29 unanswered to run away with a 35-22 win in Bloomington, Ind.
“That was a really good football team and we battled our tails off,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “Give credit to Indiana, they made some adjustments and had a really solid second half.”
Here are three things we learned:
First-half team
If football games lasted 30 minutes, Idaho could be considered one of the best teams in the nation. Unfortunately, they play two halves.
The Vandals looked like the better team for the entirety of the first half, outgaining the Hoosiers 170-110 and holding a huge advantage in time of possession.
A big reason for the success was redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy’s play. He finished the first two quarters 6-for-11 passing with 83 yards and a touchdown.
“The moment is never too big for (Gevani),” Idaho senior running back Roshaun Johnson said. “He’s getting better every day. He’s especially improved since the beginning of fall camp.”
Defensively, the Vandals’ front seven requires a lot of attention, but in a matchup against another Power Five team, it was the secondary that shined through.
The back line for Idaho limited redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak to 49 yards passing and an interception in the first two quarters.
Tommy McCormick came away with a second-quarter pick in which Bazelak overthrew receiver Cam Camper.
Sophomore defensive back Murvin Kennion III also forced Indiana running back Josh Henderson to fumble in the first quarter. The two turnovers puts Idaho’s total at five just two weeks into the season.
Third quarter woes
Nobody got hurt, the playing style didn’t change; Indiana came out looking like a completely different team in the third quarter.
“They just came out and made some adjustments, and we had some self-inflicted wounds,” Eck said. “We had eight penalties for 56 yards. and our defense gave up some big plays.”
The third quarter was the worst 15 minutes of football Idaho has played so far. It ran 14 plays on offense, averaging 0.7 yards per play.
The Vandals had one net yard rushing and through the air, McCoy was 1-for-6 with two yards.
The beginning of the end started when sophomore center Elijiah Sanchez snapped a ball over McCoy’s head, forcing him to fall on it in the end zone and resulting in a safety to pull the Hoosiers within 10-9 with 9:56 to go in the third.
“He needed to manage the huddle better,” Eck said. “He had some trouble calling the plays in the second half.”
Indiana’s offense also began to take shape, starting with a Bazelak 45-yard touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner with 8:41 left to give the Hoosiers their first lead of the game at 16-10.
How did Idaho respond? Run the ball three consecutive times for six yards and had to punt.
The Vandals were a bit better this week running the ball, rushing for 126 yards and averaging 3.6 yards per carry.
The secondary’s play also began to dip. Bazelak was 10-for-12 passing for 148 yards and a score, finishing the game 16-for-29 with 197 yards and two scores.
“We did a good job limiting big plays in the first half not so much in the second half,” Eck said. “We also have to do a better job making tackles and stopping the run.”
Stopping the run also was an Achilles’ heel. Indiana, who rushed for 32 yards last week against Illinois, ran it for 239 yards.
Playing for the man
Despite the third quarter horror show, Idaho never gave up.
Michael Graves caught a 71-yard touchdown reception from McCoy. In his first collegiate start, Graves had three catches for 85 yards to lead the Vandals.
McCoy also improved in the fourth, going 6-for-6 with 119 yards and two touchdowns.
“The Vandals aren’t ever going to quit,” Eck said. “I’m proud of the effort that these guys put in we just have to do a better job and finish these things.”
The term ‘player’s coach’ gets thrown out a lot. But after back-to-back gutsy performances against Power Five opponents, it’s hard to say the Vandals aren’t taking on the coach’s mentality.
Idaho 0 10 0 12 — 22Indiana 0 0 23 12 — 35
Second Quarter
UI: Dwyer 1 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 13:18.
UI: FG Chavez 29, 2:19.
Third Quarter
IND: McCulley 4 run (Campbell kick), 10:31.
IND: safety, 9:56.
IND: Barner 43 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 8:41.
IND: D.Matthews 26 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
IND: Henderson 8 run (pass failed), 14:55.
UI: Johnson 9 pass from McCoy (pass failed), 7:38.
IND: Shivers 46 run (pass failed), 7:29.
UI: M.Graves 71 pass from McCoy (pass failed), 5:51.
A: 46,785.
UI IND
First downs 13 20
Total Net Yards 330 436
Rushes-yards 44-126 36-239
Passing 204 197
Punt Returns 2-27 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-23-0 16-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 0-0
Punts 5-35.0 2-52.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-56 3-25
Time of Possession 37:58 22:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Johnson 16-63, Woods 12-50, McCoy 12-21, Carter 2-7, (Team) 2-(minus 15). Indiana, Shivers 20-155, Henderson 7-58, J.Lucas 4-16, Howland 2-12, McCulley 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Bazelak 1-(minus 4).
PASSING: Idaho, McCoy 13-23-0-204. Indiana, Bazelak 16-29-1-197.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Dwyer 5-21, M.Graves 3-84, Johnson 2-35, Jackson 1-48, Traynor 1-13, Whitney 1-3. Indiana, Camper 4-43, Barner 3-57, D.Matthews 3-51, Henderson 2-15, Simmons 2-13, McCulley 1-15, Shivers 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Indiana, Campbell 32, 28.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Indiana 35, Idaho 22
Stars of the game
MICHAEL GRAVES notched three catches for 85 yards along with a score in his collegiate debut.
GEVANI McCOY played three solid quarters of football finishing 13-of-23 with 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore TOMMY McCORMICK had six tackles and an interception from the safety position.
Key plays
McCoy found Jermaine Jackson for a 48-yard connection in the first quarter, continuing to build on their deep-ball connection.
McCoy hit Graves, a sophomore, for a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter his first college start.
Paul Moala stopped Shaun Shivers on fourth-and-goal during the first quarter to prevent a touchdown, a huge play for the Vandals and the Indiana native who was returning to his home state.
Up next
Idaho will face off against Drake (0-2) at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.