MOSCOW — Since 2018, the Idaho football team has featured two starting quarterbacks with at least 50 passing attempts each season.
The theme of mixing it up under center will continue this fall — at least for the first three games.
Coach Paul Petrino said “super senior” Mike Beaudry and freshman CJ Jordan will play in the Vandals’ first three games against Simon Fraser, Indiana and Oregon State.
Sophomore converted running back Zach Borisch also will have his own package in each game.
“I’m going to play them both and see who can lead us and do the best job,” Petrino said of Beaudry and Jordan. “And by the UC Davis game (Oct. 2), I’ll name the guy that’s going to be that guy, unless it separates (earlier). That’s kind of where my mind is right now.”
Age isn’t the only differing factor between Beaudry and Jordan.
Beaudry, a graduate student and UConn transfer from Orlando, Fla., is a stereotypical pocket passer with a big arm.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder saw the most time in Idaho’s 2-4 spring season, which was ravaged by COVID-19 cases within the program. Beaudry completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 794 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Mike has a lot more experience,” Petrino said. “He does a really good job in a lot of the play action and quick game. A little bit more in the pocket.”
Jordan played in only one game in the spring, going 16-of-27 for 183 yards in about half a game in a 33-32 win March 27 against Southern Utah before going down with a minor ankle injury.
The 6-3, 209-pound freshman from Portland retains four years of eligibility.
“CJ is really athletic, can run, you can move him,” Petrino said. “He does a good job in all the movement packages and all the read stuff.”
Despite the age difference and the fact they’re battling for the same spot, it’s all love between Beaudry and Jordan. The two often can be seen chatting and laughing together.
“It helps that CJ and I are really close,” Beaudry said. “I look at CJ like a brother. We’re both really close and we always help each other out. If there are any questions, we don’t hesitate to ask, which makes it fun.”
Borisch is a wild card who excels running out of the quarterback position or taking handoffs from the backfield. The 6-foot sophomore has taken handoffs from his fellow red-jersey clad quarterbacks on occasion in practice.
Borisch did most of his damage on the ground in the spring, rushing for a team-high 283 yards despite playing in only two games.
“There’s a definite package we can have each week to make people have to prepare for,” Petrino said. “Zach’s deal is he has to be live and when he’s live he does a really good job. We’ll look forward to having a package for him.”
Nayar medically retires
Idaho announced fourth-year sophomore quarterback Nikhil Nayar will medically retire.
Nayar had been seen at practice and scrimmages in crutches and a walking boot with an unspecified lower leg injury.
A perennial backup, the 6-5 Mercer Island, Wash., product shined at times when his number was called.
Against Southern Utah, Nayar came in for the injured Jordan and carried Idaho to its second — and final — win of the season.
Nayar guided UI down the field with two pass-heavy scoring drives, one of which decided the outcome with seven seconds left on a touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood in the victory.
He went 12-of-20 for 143 yards passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win — his final game as a Vandal.
