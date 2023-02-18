The Lapwai Wildcats walk toward their bench as Oakley celebrates in the background Friday during game eight of the 2023 Idaho High School 1A DI State Championship basketball tournament at Columbia High in Nampa.
Lapwai shooting guard Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, right, covers Oakley point guard Julia Magana on Friday during the semi-final match of the 2023 Idaho High School 1A DI State Championship basketball tournament against Oakley at Columbia High in Nampa.
Austin Johnson
It was widely speculated the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state championship would feature two teams from the same league. It will, just not the ones who were expected.
Fifth-seeded Oakley notched the biggest upset of the tournament Friday by beating top-ranked and top-seeded Lapwai 38-32 in a semifinal-round game at Columbia High School in Nampa.
The win sends the Hornets to the state championship game at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa against Snake River Conference foe Raft River.
“We didn’t come out tonight like we should’ve,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “It just wasn’t our night. We weren’t moving the ball how we’re used to moving it.”
The Wildcats will play Whitepine League Division I opponent Prairie at 11 a.m. Pacific today at Columbia High School for third place.
Here’s what we learned:
Slow motion
The Hornets (21-4) held Lapwai (24-2) to a season-low point total. The Wildcats had scored at least 44 points in every game this season and averaged a state-high 64.31 points per outing.
Lapwai began the game on brand, with a Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 3-pointer in the first 30 seconds.
Their next possession served as a bit of foreshadowing, as the Wildcats, who typically pride themselves on scoring fast, took one minute off the clock before Jordyn McCormack-Marks finally scored for a 5-0 advantage. Lapwai finished the first eight minutes up 11-7, but its pace was sluggish.
Oakley took a 15-14 lead with 3:24 remaining before halftime on a Bentley Cranney layup. The Wildcats wouldn’t lead the rest of the game.
“We try not to overlook teams, and I don’t know, we might’ve done that tonight,” Marks said. “We were rushing possessions, and at times it seemed like there was a lid over the basket.”
Things don’t go your way
During a 23-game winning streak, Lapwai was rarely tested. Its closest game was a 52-50 win Dec. 6 against Prairie, but that was more of an anomaly, as the Wildcats’ average margin of victory this season has been 33.4 points.
But in this one, Lapwai just couldn’t get anything to fall as it shot a season-low 6-for-46 (13%) from the field. The Hornets’ zone defense also eliminated a lot of lanes for the Wildcats inside, as they went 3-for-23 from inside the 3-point line.
The Oakley defense also held Lapwai to single-digit point totals in three out of four quarters— the first team to accomplish that all season.
“They hate losing,” Marks said. “The girls tried to push through everything and really played until the final whistle. I know if they have another shot at (Oakley) they’re going to want to beat them so bad.”
Bread not buttered
Lapwai has lived and died from beyond the arc this year.
The Wildcats have shot 40% on 3s this season, averaging 15 attempts per game.
The 3-ball once again was a big part of Lapwai’s game plan. At times, maybe too much.
Lapwai was 3-for-23 from distance, with the McCormack-Marks sisters responsible for all of the makes. Jaelyn McCormack-Marks was 2-for-11 from outside and finished with a game-high 14 points.
“We were just sitting and waiting for something to happen,” Marks said. “We weren’t screening right away when we would move, and we just couldn’t find a way to get good looks.”
The biggest example of the Wildcats’ loyalty to the long ball was with 1:26 left in regulation and down four.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks fired a 3 from the right elbow that was off the mark, but it was rebounded by Lauren Gould under the basket. Her shot was off. As the ball was loose, Jaelyn McCormack-Marks grabbed the ball but missed a jumper inside the key. Her miss was picked up by Jordyn McCormack-Marks whose 3 also was off the mark.
Falon Bedke finally got the ball back for Oakley. That was the beginning of the end.
