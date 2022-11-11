Seahawks take a page from 2018, embrace ‘field trip’ to Germany

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf warms up during a practice session Thursday in Munich. The Seahawks plays Tampa Bay on Sunday in the European city.

 Associated Press

MUNICH — For the Seattle Seahawks, Wednesday segued into Thursday without the benefit of a night’s sleep other than the fitful one on an interminable plane flight across the Atlantic Ocean onto another continent.

“It felt like one big day,” quarterback Geno Smith said.

